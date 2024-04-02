WATCH: Ajay Devgn expresses gratitude to paps for birthday wishes; leaves airport with son Yug Devgan

Ajay Devgn, one of Bollywood's most popular actors, is celebrating his 55th birthday today. The star has been receiving warm wishes and affection from his friends and industry colleagues. Today, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport arrivals alongside his son Yug Devgan. As the paparazzi extended their birthday greetings to him, Ajay graciously acknowledged them with folded hands, expressing his gratitude.

Paps wish Ajay Devgn on his birthday as arrives at airport with son Yug Devgan

Today, on April 2nd, Ajay Devgn was sighted arriving at the private airport in Mumbai. Sporting a casual ensemble comprising a white t-shirt and blue joggers, he waved at the cameras. As the paparazzi extended their birthday wishes, Ajay responded with folded hands, expressing his gratitude with a heartfelt "Thank you."

Ajay’s son Yug Devgan was also spotted arriving at the airport. The father-son duo was observed leaving together in a car.

Kajol’s birthday wish for husband Ajay Devgn

Earlier today, Kajol took to Instagram to share a special birthday message for her husband Ajay Devgn. Alongside a handsome picture of him, she wrote in the caption, “Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake … lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn.”

She playfully added, “PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately #birthdayboy.”

About Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Maidaan

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Maidaan. The film is a biopic based on the journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, a football coach who left an indelible mark on the sport. Alongside Ajay Devgn, the cast features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in significant roles.

Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, the movie is helmed by director Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 10, 2024.

