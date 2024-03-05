WATCH: Akon calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘brother’ at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash; screams as Salman Khan joins

The recent pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant brought together many renowned artists in Jamnagar. Over the course of three days, the festivities were marked by exceptional performances, with numerous Bollywood stars reveling in the vibrant atmosphere. During Akon's concert, the singer, known for his collaborations with Shah Rukh Khan on the songs of the movie Ra.One, invited the superstar onto the stage, affectionately referring to him as 'brother.' He also screamed in excitement as Salman Khan joined them.

Akon heaps praise upon Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan joins excitement during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration

During the third day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, the guests enjoyed a lively night with Akon's performance. In a video capturing the event, Akon was seen pulling Shah Rukh Khan onto the stage, where they shared a warm embrace with Akon wrapping his arm around Shah Rukh's shoulders.

Expressing his admiration for King Khan, Akon shared, "This man right here has helped me so much in India. I love him like a brother. He has always been there and believed in me. He said, ‘Akon, they will love you in India, we have to work together,’ and sure enough, we made one of the biggest records in history today." Shah Rukh reciprocated the affection with a hug and a kiss, to which Akon responded, "Love you brother."

As Salman Khan joined them onstage, Akon's excitement peaked. He screamed and exclaimed, "I think the Khan made it," before embracing Salman. Akon added, "This is about to be big, there is no way I can get off this stage," highlighting the joy of having both Khans together for the celebration.

