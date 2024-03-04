Ranveer Singh dances to Tune Maari Entriyaan at Anant-Radhika’s musical night; poses with Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently joined the Bollywood stars in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where the soon-to-be-parents immersed themselves in the revelry. At the musical night yesterday, Ranveer graced the stage with his infectious energy, dancing to the tunes of Tune Maari Entriyaan. Additionally, Ranveer shared a delightful moment alongside Aamir Khan and Deepika, attempting to capture a memorable selfie together.

Ranveer Singh performs to Tune Maari Entriyaan during Neeti Mohan’s performance

On March 3, during the third day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the stage was set on fire by Neeti Mohan's electrifying performance. As she belted out the hit song Tune Maari Entriyaan, Ranveer Singh, who had famously danced to the same tune in the movie Gunday, made a grand entrance in his resplendent white sherwani.

Ranveer, exuding his trademark energy and charisma, effortlessly grooved to the pulsating beats of the song, captivating the audience with his dynamic moves. Meanwhile, his wife Deepika Padukone, radiating with pride and joy, cheered enthusiastically from the crowd, her hands raised in support of her husband.

Watch the videos here:

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh enjoys with Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

Amidst the lively ambiance, Ranveer Singh shared a warm embrace with Aamir Khan, who was seated on the floor, attempting to capture a selfie. As Ranveer and Aamir were engrossed in their playful camaraderie, Deepika Padukone looked on with amusement.

Not wanting Deepika to miss out on the fun, Aamir extended an invitation for her to join the frame, ensuring that the joyous memories of the evening were captured with all three of them together.

Have a look!

The eventful night also featured captivating performances by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Lucky Ali, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, and Monali Thakur, enthralling the audience with their melodious renditions.

Among the galaxy of Bollywood stars in attendance were the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and many more, adding to the glitz and glamor of the unforgettable evening.

ALSO READ: Did Kareena Kapoor wear her wedding reception jewelry for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Hastakshar ceremony?