WATCH: Akshay Kumar reveals title of his next with Radhika Madan; film to hit cinema on THIS date

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood as he does around 5-6 projects every year. He has several interesting films in the lineup already and one of them was with Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. The much-awaited film has finally got its title. Recently, the actor took to his social media to unveil its title and release date.

Akshay Kumar-Radhika Madan's film gets a title

Today, on February 13th, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to drop a video from his upcoming film. In it, the actor can be seen riding a motorbike freely. The actor is also seen standing near a plane which reads 'Deccan.' The title of the film is Sarfira and it also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. Kumar also unveiled the release date of Sarfira which is July 12th, 2024.

The caption read: "Dream so Big, they call you Crazy! #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024. #MaarUdi"

Check out his post!

More about Sarfira

Sarfira is directed by Sudha Kongara and stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan as well as Suriya and Jyotika among others. The film is reportedly a remake of Sudha's 2020 Tamil drama film Soorarai Pottru which was based on the life of G.R. Gopinath who founded Air Deccan. Sarfira is written by Sudha, and Shalini Ushadevi with dialogues from Pooja Tolani.

Earlier, Pinkvilla was exclusively informed that the film will be released on July 12th this year. It was earlier titled Start Up. “Start Up is the working title and the makers will be making the announcement of the new title with a video asset soon. While the film was initially slated to arrive on February 16, the makers have locked the post-T-20 World Cup window for its arrival now. The Sudha Kongara directorial is a high-on-content film that warrants a clear run and July 12 tick marks all the boxes for the date that the team was looking at,” revealed a source close to the film's development.

Kumar was last seen in Mission Raniganj with Parineeti Chopra. Apart from Sarfira, he will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and other films.

