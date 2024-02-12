EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Vikram Malhotra locks July 12 release for Start Up with Sudha Kongara

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly the busiest actor of the Indian Film Industry who lives by the idiom of ‘Show Must Go On’. The Khiladi is presently gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan during the Eid 2024 weekend. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Akshay’s next after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the Sudha Kongara-directed film tentatively titled Start Up. According to sources close to the development, producers Vikram Malhotra and Suriya along with Akshay Kumar have locked July 12, 2024 for the theatrical release of Start Up.

Akshay Kumar 's Start Up to release in Cinema Halls on July 12

“Start Up is the working title and the makers will be making the announcement of the new title with a video asset soon. While the film was initially slated to arrive on February 16, the makers have locked the post-T-20 World Cup window for its arrival now. The Sudha Kongara directorial is a high-on-content film that warrants a clear run and July 12 tick marks all the boxes for the date that the team was looking at,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, Start Up will have a longer campaign with multiple asset drops leading to its release. “It’s a GV Prakash Musical and the songs have turned out very well, in sync with the film’s theme. Vikram Malhotra and Suriya believe that the Akshay Kumar starrer with Sudha has the potential to strike a chord with audiences as the narration marries Akshay the star with Akshay the actor,” the source added. Interestingly, Suriya also has a cameo in this film.

Start Up team strategically keep 3 month gap between two Akshay Kumar Films

The date has been strategically decided to keep a 3-month gap between two of Akshay Kumar's films and the team is confident to win over the audience. Talking of Start Up, the film has been shot at real locations all across India over a period of 70 days and is set for a theatrical release on July 12, 2024. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan Founder, Ramasamy Gopinath, with Akshay in the titular role. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

