WATCH: Alan Walker congratulates Virat Kohli on welcoming son Akaay with Anushka Sharma

The Internet is abuzz with the presence of back-to-back international artists in the country. After Rihanna and Ed Sheeran, it’s Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker who sent fans into a frenzy after joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to craft a track for the team ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season of 2024. The singer was recently in Bengaluru for the team’s unboxing event. From his visit, a video has taken the internet by storm as he wished Kohli to welcome their second child.

Alan Walker congratulates Virat Kohli on Akaay's arrival

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 15. The special announcement was made days after his arrival on the internet. In addition to this, it was also revealed that the couple has named their son, Akaay.

Now, days after welcoming their second child, Virat has returned to the pitch for the upcoming IPL match. In addition to this, international star Alan Walker added to the excitement as he was present at the special event. After the event, a viral video shows, Virat and Alan exchanging warm greetings as the cricketer welcomed the singer to the country.

During the candid chat, the singer extended his wishes to Virat as he said, “I just heard you got a daughter?,” to which the cricketer corrected by telling him, “I just had a son”. The singer reconfirms, “Son?” to which Kohli nods his head in agreement, and the singer wishes him best by saying, “Wow, Congratulations!”

The official announcement made by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

In an official post shared on February 20, the collaborative post on social media shared by Virat and Anushka read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

Virat Kohli’s RCB will be playing their game of the season tomorrow where they will lock the horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener.

