WATCH: Alia Bhatt channels her inner beast as she trains hard in gym after Alpha’s Kashmir schedule; fans gush over actress' toned physique

Alia Bhatt is currently engrossed in the filming of her highly-anticipated movie Alpha. It is a part of the popular YRF Spy Universe created by Aditya Chopra. Alia recently returned to Mumbai after the Kashmir schedule of the film with Sharvari Wagh. She took no time off, and returned to training hard in the gym for the upcoming shoot. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Alia’s toned physique as she channeled her inner beast in a new video.

On September 3, 2024, Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Sohrab posted a video from her recent workout session. In the clip, Alia was seen dressed in her gym wear and sitting on a machine. She was doing pull-downs and exercising her back muscles.

In the caption, the trainer wrote, “Getting STRONGER @aliaabhatt …ALPHA…” and also used the background music of Alpha’s official announcement video.

Fans were in awe of Alia’s dedication and showcased their appreciation in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Alpha girll lesgo,” while another wrote, “Stronger.” Users also praised her physique with one saying, “Those upper back muscles damn,” and another expressing, “Woahh her back.” A comment read, “Good job Alia,” and many others used red hearts, fire, and heart-eye emojis to convey their admiration.

When Alia Bhatt and her Alpha co-star Sharvari Wagh were in Kashmir a few days ago, they treated their fans with a stunning picture. The duo, dressed in warm jackets, had their backs towards the camera as they jointly made a 'heart' gesture. The actresses were standing at a picturesque location near the river. Alia’s caption read, “Love, ALPHA!”

Earlier in July, Alpha was officially unveiled as the title of the film in an intriguing video. The 50-second video contained a powerful voiceover by Alia. The actress stated, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher me ek jungle hai aur jungle me humesha raj karega Alpha (The first letter of the Greek alphabet and the motto of our program. The first, the fastest, the bravest. Look carefully; there is a jungle in every city, and the jungle is always ruled by the Alpha).”

The caption of the post said, “It’s the time of the ALPHA.. Girls! @shivrawail | @yrf | #YRFSpyUniverse.”

The movie is directed by The Railway Men fame Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

In 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Bobby Deol’s involvement in the project as the antagonist. A source close to the development revealed, “After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film.”

Apart from shooting for Alpha, Alia is also preparing for the release of her action thriller Jigra. On Raksha Bandhan, she went live on Instagram with Vedang Raina, who plays her brother in the Vasan Bala directorial. The duo teased that the promotions would begin very soon. Jigra is set to arrive in cinemas on October 11, during the Dussehra weekend.

