Alpha: Sharvari is ‘thrilled’ about Kashmir schedule with Alia Bhatt and team; ‘I’m like a ball of energy…’

Sharvari Wagh is currently basking in the praise for her performance in the movie Vedaa. She is also gearing up for another very exciting and highly anticipated project, Alpha. The actress has already begun shooting for the YRF Spy Universe film alongside Alia Bhatt, and the team will soon head to Kashmir for their next schedule. Sharvari expressed being thrilled about it and called herself a ‘ball of energy’ on the sets.

According to IANS, Sharvari Wagh recently expressed her excitement about the upcoming Kashmir schedule of Alpha in a statement. The shooting is reportedly set to begin at the end of August 2024. Sharvari shared that she couldn’t wait to shoot in the picturesque locations of Kashmir. She said, “I’m thrilled that it’s going to be a very exciting schedule. The Alpha team will be meeting after some time, so we are all super ready to start the Kashmir sked!”

Sharvari also talked about her energy on the sets of Alpha. She stated, “And on the sets of Alpha, I’m like a ball of energy soaking everything and trying to learn and better myself.”

The actress mentioned that she felt blessed to get such a chance at the beginning of her career. Sharvari also felt ‘humbled’ to be a part of the Spy Universe, which has some of the biggest stars from Bollywood.

Advertisement

Earlier, Sharvari Wagh shared a special post on her Instagram as she began shooting for the action thriller. In the caption, she wrote, “It doesn’t get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me… I have manifested this moment. super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy…”

Extending her gratitude to producer Aditya Chopra and director Shiv Rawail, she added, “Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!! #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Bobby Deol is also a part of the movie as the antagonist. The official announcement video has already been made across social media platforms. Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are reportedly set to make appearances in the movie.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor ‘kamaal ke hai,’ admits Manoj Pahwa; Seema Pahwa recalls heartwarming gesture of actress on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets