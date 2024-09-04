Alia Bhatt calls mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor ‘beauty inspiration forever' as she hypes her up, and we cannot get over this saas-bahu bonding

Alia Bhatt shares a great relationship with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and the proof is their bonding on social media. Alia recently became the new face of a leading global beauty brand, and her mother-in-law couldn’t help but hype her up. In response, the Jigra actress called Neetu ji her ‘beauty inspiration forever.’ The duo certainly sets some major saas-bahu goals.

On September 3, 2024, Alia Bhatt was officially announced as the global brand ambassador of a beauty brand on Instagram. Sharing the announcement post on her Instagram Stories, Neetu Kapoor exclaimed, “U are (100 emoji),” showcasing her pride in her daughter-in-law.

Touched by Neetu ji’s support, Alia reshared her story and expressed, “My beauty inspiration always and forever,” accompanied by a two-pink hearts emoji.

Have a look at their stories!

Today, September 4, marks the birth anniversary of Rishi Kapoor. On the occasion, Neetu Kapoor made a special post in memory of her husband. She shared a throwback picture of him and captioned it, “In remembrance, would have been 72 today.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also penned a heartfelt note expressing her love for her father. She said, “Happy Birthday Papa. How I wish u were here celebrating your special day with both your granddaughters.”

She also talked about her daughter Samara as well as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s little one Raha in the note. Riddhima addressed her father and shared, "Your 'bandari' Sam is all grown up and baby Raha is the cutest- She is a mini you."

Advertisement

She concluded by expressing how much she missed him. Riddhima stated, “Papa, I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much, and our love for you only deepens with each passing day.”

Coming to Alia Bhatt’s work front, she is currently busy shooting for her YRF Spy Universe film Alpha. She was recently in Kashmir for a schedule where she was also accompanied by her daughter Raha. Apart from this, she will next be seen in the action thriller Jigra with Vedang Raina. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s XXX: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel sends good wishes on her maternity photoshoot with Ranveer Singh