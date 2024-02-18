WATCH: Alia Bhatt goes desi, dons black saree at Poacher screening in London with mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen

Alia Bhatt winning a National Award for her acting skills in Gangubai Kathiawadi is proof that she is a talented actress. With the dark comedy film Darlings, she ventured into the realm of production. The actress is now backing the crime series Poacher with her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. A while ago, she was spotted with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and mother, Soni Razdan, attending the screening of the show.

Alia Bhatt dons a beautiful black saree to Poacher screening in London

A while ago, Alia Bhatt took to her social media and dropped multiple photos of her looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a black velvet saree. She styled her outfit with a layered pearl necklace and earrings. Keeping her makeup minimal and adding some color to her lips, she styled her hair in a bun.

Take a look:

Soon after, a fan page dropped videos of her from the press screening of her movie Poacher that she attended in London. In the clip, she was accompanied by her mother, Soni Razdan, who was seen in a black dress and matching boots. Along with them was her sister Shaheen Bhatt who also looked pretty in her desi outfit. There were also multiple photos of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress posing with her fans and admirers.

Check out the videos below:

About Poacher

Created, written, and directed by International Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, the web series showcases the merciless killing of innocent elephants in the forests of Kerala. It further highlights how a group of responsible individuals try to expose the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. The show stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in critical roles and will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

After working as a child actor in Sangharsh in 1999, Alia made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012. Since then, she has worked in several commercially hit films like Highway, 2 States, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy, RRR, and many more. After making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone last year, she will be next seen in Jigra.

