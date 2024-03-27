WATCH: Alia Bhatt hugs mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor joins as they visit construction site of new home

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor took a break from their hectic schedules to oversee the progress of their new Krishna Raj bungalow construction in Mumbai. The family visited the site on Wednesday, focusing on checking the balcony and other works. Both Ranbir and Alia opted for casual attire during the inspection, showcasing a relaxed demeanor amidst the construction hustle.

Alia Bhatt hugs mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

A viral video circulating online captures heartwarming moments as Alia Bhatt warmly greets and embraces her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor before they head inside to inspect the construction progress of their new home.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor also joined Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor on the construction site of new home. Kapoor was spotted in the balcony inspecting the construction work.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Alia Bhatt's recent cinematic venture was Karan Johar's directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh. Notably, the film featured veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Up next, she gears up for Vasan Bala’s Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina. Recently, she shared candid snapshots with her co-star, signaling the wrap-up of filming in Singapore. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra promises a riveting prison-break thriller.

Anticipation surrounds its release on September 27, 2024, as the intriguing first-look poster hints at an intense and captivating cinematic journey.

Ranbir Kapoor on the work front

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for a significant milestone in his acting journey with an anticipated role. He'll embody the iconic character of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Fans are buzzing with excitement as images surface of his preparation for the role, heightening anticipation for this cinematic endeavor.

Apart from that, Kapoor will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project titled Love and War. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a poster to announce this news. The poster read: "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love and War' See you at the movies! Christmas 2025." Towards the end, the signatures of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky were marked above their names.

Love and War marks the second collaboration between Alia and SLB after the National Award-winning Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir had assisted him during Black and worked with him in Saawariya. For Vicky, it is their first-ever collaboration.

