WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan meets his doppelganger Shashikant; gives him blessings

Amitabh Bachchan recently had a remarkable encounter on a shooting set where he met his doppelganger. A video capturing their meeting quickly went viral on social media platforms. The clip showcases the touching moment when the iconic actor encountered his lookalike and warmly bestowed his blessings upon him, creating a buzz among fans and admirers alike.

In the clip, Amitabh Bachchan is seen warmly greeting his doppelgänger. The uncanny resemblance between the two is striking as the lookalike respectfully touches the feet of the legendary actor, seeking his blessings. The heartwarming interaction captured in the video swiftly garnered reactions from fans, who flooded the comments section with love and admiration for their beloved actor.

The actor's doppelgänger, identified as Shashikant Pedwal, shared the video on his Instagram account, expressing his gratitude. He wrote, "With the blessings of Gurudev and all of you, I have reached 2 million followers today."

Who Is Shashikant Pedwal?

As per his website, Shashikant Pedwal is a performer renowned for his striking resemblance to the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Noted for being the mirror image of the iconic Deewar star, Pedwal has gained recognition for his uncanny likeness and has often worked as a body double for Bachchan in numerous films. Originally from Nasik, he completed his schooling at JR City High School in Dhule and later graduated in commerce from M.D Palesha Commerce College.

Pedwal embarked on his career by showcasing his talents through live mimicry and singing performances in Nasik. Over time, he has become one of the most successful mimicry artists in the industry. In addition to his performances, Pedwal also serves as a professor at the Industrial Training Institute in Aundh.

His association with the Amar Akbar Anthony actor extends beyond mere resemblance, as he has worked as a body double and dubbing artist for Bachchan Senior in various projects, including a polio advertisement, as well as films like Main Hu Ganga and Jhund.

Beyond his professional endeavors, he is a family man, married with a son and daughter. His journey stands as a testament to his remarkable talent and dedication to his craft, earning him recognition and admiration in the entertainment industry.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in the action movie Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming project is the highly anticipated sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, slated for release in 2024. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

In addition to this, he is also collaborating with Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan, marking their reunion after having worked together in Mukul Anand's Hum back in the 1990s. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing these two legendary actors share the screen once again.