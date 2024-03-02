WATCH: Anand Ahuja shares adorable video of son Vayu playing football; writes 'miss you Sonam Kapoor'

Currently, almost the entire BTown has arrived in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more to Saina Nehwal, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and many more, the guest list includes several big names. One of them is Sonam Kapoor who has come along with dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor. This morning, her hubby Anand Ahuja dropped a video of her son Vayu as they seem to be missing the actress who is away attending the function.

Vayu plays football

Taking to his Instagram stories, Anand Ahuja shared an adorable video of his son Vayu. Sonam Kapoor’s son looks cool in an all-white attire with cute animals printed on it. He wore pajama a top and a black cap as he kicked the football. Sharing this video, Anand wrote ‘Miss you @sonamkapoor’.

Check out the video:

Sonam Kapoor's cutest wish for her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja

On February 27, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and crafted a carousel of images to wish her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. “Happy Happy Birthday mom! Have the best best year filled with lots of play time with Vayu, eating namkeen while chatting with me, meals with your boys, and travel and walks with papa! Jeeeooon hazaaron saal! We love love you @priya27ahuja (accompanied by red-heart emojis),” she wrote in the caption.

The post begins with an beautiful family photograph featuring Sonam and her husband, Anand Ahuja with her in-laws and parents. Up next features her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Ahuja with her in-laws, followed by several happy pictures from family functions. The post shared by the actress attracted numerous reactions from fans and followers. A fan wrote, “Gorgeous,” and another fan wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the Beauty who goes by the name Priya”. Several fans also dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in the crime thriller Blind, which was released on July 7, 2023. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film broke the actress’ six-year hiatus after The Zoya Factor which was released in 2019. She will be next seen in the eagerly anticipated Battle For Bittora.

