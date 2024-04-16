Sonam Kapoor Ahuja loves making heads turn with unique and stylish fashion statements that shock onlookers. Her ability to take fashion risks and make them work with the power of her confidence, poise, and charm is just incomparably awesome. We love the diva’s sassy fashion game, and she recently proved the same in a classy white suit with a modern twist. We’re still picking our jaws up off the floor!

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at the AK vs AK actress to get inspired by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's latest fashion statement and understand her style choices?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked amazing in a white co-ord set

The Aisha actress always leaves us gushing with her fashionably fabulous picks. This is perhaps because she always goes for the most stylish, unique, and unexpected high-fashion ensembles that undoubtedly deserve applause.

The Neerja star recently proved this statement by wearing an incredibly stylish pristine white suit, styled by Rhea Kapoor, that looked all things formal, femme, and just fabulous.

Her ensemble, created by none other than the fashion maven, Huishan Zhang, was just the most exceptional choice. The suit featured a full-sleeved tweed jacket with a rather high neckline that looked all things sophisticated.

The short jacket also had buttons on both sides with a rather well-tailored and fitted design that hugged her curves. However, the most unique element of the short jacket was the layered fringed and feathery additions around the neckline and the sleeves. We’re speechless!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s fringed statement was just flawless:

Sanju actress’ all-white ensemble was paired with a matching white calf-length skirt that beautifully contoured her incomparably toned figure. This stylish skirt accentuated the diva’s curves to spell all things amazing. However, it was the gorgeous layered feathery, and fringed design at the edge of the skirt that we were totally mesmerized with! The asymmetrical design of the ensemble also added to the overall look.

The diva also completed her ensemble with matching Jimmy Choo Rosalia white pumps with a pointed-toe design that looked great with the outfit, giving it a more formal and well-thought-out appeal. We loved the overall appeal of this beautiful ensemble.

The diva definitely brought back retro fringes, and we’re taking notes. She also added minimalistic gold accessories and a statement black bag to complete the look. Even her makeup look with flossy pink lips was just the best choice. To say that we’re impressed with her look would be a total understatement.

So, are you feeling inspired to give fringes a go with unique fashion statements with a retro vibe this summer?

What did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s classy ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

