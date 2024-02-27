Sonam Kapoor wishes 'best year filled with lots of playtime with Vayu' to mom-in-law Priya Ahuja on birthday

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most amazing and stellar actresses in Bollywood. She has captivated audiences ever since her debut. The actress is happily married to Anand Ahuja and the couple is proud parents to a son, Vayu. Supported by loving and caring in-laws who treat her like their own daughter, Sonam enjoys a fulfilling family life. Recently, on the occasion of her mother-in-law’s birthday, the actress shared a heart-warming birthday wish with several unseen pictures and a quirky caption.

Sonam Kapoor's cutest wish for her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja

On February 27, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and crafted a carousel of images to wish Anand Ahuja’s mother and her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. “Happy Happy Birthday mom! Have the best best year filled with lots of play time with Vayu, eating namkeen while chatting with me, meals with your boys and travel and walks with papa! Jeeeooon hazaaron saal! We love love you @priya27ahuja (accompanied by red-heart emojis),” she wrote in the caption.

The post begins with an enchanting family photograph featuring Sonam and her husband, Anand Ahuja with her in-laws and parents. Up next features her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Ahuja with her in-laws followed by several happy pictures from family functions.

The post shared by the actress attracted numerous reactions from fans and followers. a fan wrote, “Gorgeous” and another fan wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the Beauty who goes by the name Priya”. Several fans also dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis.

Sonam Kapoor wishes in-laws on their wedding anniversary

Earlier this month on February 17, Sonam Kapoor had wished her in-laws, Harish Ahuja and Priya Ahuja on their 40th anniversary. Taking to her Instagram stories he had extended her heartfelt wishes. She posted an adorable message alongwith the classy pictures, "Happy happy anniversary to the best best best! Love you both." Anand Ahuja, her husband, also joined in the celebration by sharing a picture of his mom and dad, accompanied by the caption, "40 years and setting goalssssssss."

Sonam Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in the crime thriller Blind, which was released on July 7th, 2023. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film broke the actress’ six-year hiatus after The Zoya Factor which was released in 2019. She will be next seen in the eagerly anticipated Battle For Bittora.

