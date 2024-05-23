WATCH: Ananya Panday thinks crew member posed better than her during fun photoshoot; Varun Dhawan can’t stop laughing, mom Bhavana agrees

Having spent five years in Bollywood, actress Ananya Panday has flaunted her impeccable acting skills in many films. She's highly active on social media, sharing glimpses of her daily life and stunning photoshoots with fans. Recently, she shared a gorgeous picture and a funny video, prompting an epic reaction from Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan reacts to Ananya Panday’s funny video

Ananya Panday took to Instagram, sharing a stunning photo of herself in a red bodycon long gown. Alongside the picture, she posted a hilarious video where her crew person was seen instructing her on poses. In the caption, she humorously remarked, "I think he did it better than me."

Upon sharing the video, Varun Dhawan quickly commented with a laughing emoji. Ananya's mom, Bhavana Pandey, concurred with her caption, adding, "Ya he did," along with a laughing emoji. She also used heart, fire, and evil-eye emoticons in another comment. Maheep Kapoor chimed in with laughing and fire emojis.

While many users laughed at her video and caption, numerous others praised her outfit and her stunning appearance.

About Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s alleged break -up

Earlier, a report in the Bombay Times indicated that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday ended their relationship in March 2024. A source close to the former couple disclosed to the portal that they have decided to part ways and are now focusing on moving forward while maintaining an amicable relationship.

The source stated, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

