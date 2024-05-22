Birthday girl Suhana Khan and BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor are cutie patoodies in priceless throwback PICS

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, actress Suhana Khan, maintains her allure as a leading fashion icon in the industry, enthralling audiences with her flawless fashion sense. The actress, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies, turns a year older today. Now, in a throwback pic, she is seen posing with her BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor and the trio is too cute to handle.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's major throwback pics

Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Pandey, recently took to Instagram stories to wish Suhana Khan on her special day. She shared adorable throwback pictures where Suhana, Shanaya, and Ananya posed together. Ananya affectionately rested her hand on Suhana's shoulder.

In the snapshots, the trio's mothers, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Gauri Khan, also joined in, capturing a picture-perfect moment. Bhavana conveyed her birthday wishes to Suhana alongside the heartfelt photo.

In another picture, Ananya Panday's sister Rysa posed alongside Suhana and Ananya. While Ananya appeared preoccupied, Suhana Khan and Rysa graciously posed for the cameras. Bhavana shared the photo with the caption, "Happy Birthday my dearest Su !!! Love you !!!!!."

Previously, Ananya Panday shared a candid moment on Instagram stories featuring herself and Suhana at an IPL match. The image captured the star kids enthusiastically cheering for their favorite team, Kolkata Knight Riders, emanating charm and joy with bright smiles. Ananya's birthday message affectionately expressed, "Happy birthday to my best girl! There's no one like you in the whole wide world i love you suzie ©suhanakhan2 this pic is us at our happiest doing what we love the most."

Navya Nanda, along with Shanaya Kapoor, also conveyed warm wishes for the actress with a charming photograph. The image appeared to be taken during their support for Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team from the VIP stands. Adorned in a KKR jersey, Shanaya shared a delightful moment of laughter between them. Alongside the image, she penned a heartfelt message: “Happy birthday sister! Love you a long time.”

Navya Naveli Nanda posted a solo snapshot of Suhana on her Instagram story, adding the caption, "Happy birthday Suhana.”

Suhana Khan on work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period film The Archies, an adaptation of Archie Comics, which received mixed reviews upon release. Her upcoming project includes Shah Rukh’s King, where she is anticipated to play an important role.

