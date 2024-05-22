Birthday girl Suhana Khan and BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor are cutie patoodies in priceless throwback PICS

In a major throwback picture, birthday girl Suhana Khan strikes a pose with her besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, creating an irresistibly adorable moment.

By Sakchi Agarwal
Updated on May 22, 2024  |  01:05 PM IST |  4.9K
Birthday girl Suhana Khan and BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor are cutie patoodies in priceless throwback PICS
Picture Courtesy: Bhavana Panday Instagram

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, actress Suhana Khan, maintains her allure as a leading fashion icon in the industry, enthralling audiences with her flawless fashion sense. The actress, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies, turns a year older today. Now, in a throwback pic, she is seen posing with her BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor and the trio is too cute to handle.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's major throwback pics

Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Pandey, recently took to Instagram stories to wish Suhana Khan on her special day. She shared adorable throwback pictures where Suhana, Shanaya, and Ananya posed together. Ananya affectionately rested her hand on Suhana's shoulder.

In the snapshots, the trio's mothers, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Gauri Khan, also joined in, capturing a picture-perfect moment. Bhavana conveyed her birthday wishes to Suhana alongside the heartfelt photo.

Picture Courtesy: Bhavana Pandey's Instagram

In another picture, Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa posed alongside Suhana and Ananya. While Ananya appeared preoccupied, Suhana Khan and Rysa graciously posed for the cameras. Bhavana shared the photo with the caption, "Happy Birthday my dearest Su !!! Love you !!!!!."

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Picture Courtesy: Bhavana Pandey's Instagram

Previously, Ananya Panday shared a candid moment on Instagram stories featuring herself and Suhana at an IPL match. The image captured the star kids enthusiastically cheering for their favorite team, Kolkata Knight Riders, emanating charm and joy with bright smiles. Ananya's birthday message affectionately expressed, "Happy birthday to my best girl! There's no one like you in the whole wide world i love you suzie ©suhanakhan2 this pic is us at our happiest doing what we love the most."

Advertisement

Picture Courtesy: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Navya Nanda, along with Shanaya Kapoor, also conveyed warm wishes for the actress with a charming photograph. The image appeared to be taken during their support for Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team from the VIP stands. Adorned in a KKR jersey, Shanaya shared a delightful moment of laughter between them. Alongside the image, she penned a heartfelt message: “Happy birthday sister! Love you a long time.”

Picture Courtesy: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Navya Naveli Nanda posted a solo snapshot of Suhana on her Instagram story, adding the caption, "Happy birthday Suhana.”

Picture Courtesy: Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram

Suhana Khan on work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period film The Archies, an adaptation of Archie Comics, which received mixed reviews upon release. Her upcoming project includes Shah Rukh’s King, where she is anticipated to play an important role.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans; Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday rejoice as KKR enters IPL 2024 finals

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakchi Agarwal

Meet Sakchi Agarwal, a Bollywood junkie with over 3 years of experience in writing and anchoring. With a knack for

...

Credits: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles