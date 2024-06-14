Ananya Panday is a Gen-Z style icon and loves to serve fashion fabulousness with a touch of modern allure. The young starlet’s wardrobe choices and sense of style always leave us speechless.

Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, the diva served a new look that is both comfortable and casual, with a side of sass. Well, it goes without saying that we are super inspired by her statement piece.

So, why don’t we have a detailed glance at Ananya Panday’s recent look to get a clearer understanding of her fresh Gen-Z fashion game?

Ananya Panday looked fabulous in a stylish gray ensemble:

The Dream Girl 2 actress knows exactly how to go above and beyond to rock trend-worthy fashion statements, and her latest look proved the fact. The simple yet stunning outfit featured a calf-length gray-colored midi dress that merged modern allure with comfort and style.

The basic-looking anagram tank dress was exclusively created by none other than the fashion geniuses at Loewe.

The light-hued sleeveless dress also came with an unexpectedly extravagant price tag of Rs. 90,000. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star’s striking tank dress, which was beautifully crafted in lightweight ribbed cotton, looked great on her slender frame. The slim-fit silhouette of the jersey also hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places, accentuating them perfectly.

Advertisement

Even its circular, high neckline spelled all things sophisticated. Meanwhile, the anagram embroidery on the long dress gave a modern twist to the whole ensemble. Whereas, the light gray hue of the dress also looked amazing against the diva’s complexion. However, the side slit of the dress gave a touch of sultryness to her ensemble.

Ananya also completed her outfit with contrasting black Hermes Oran flat sandals, which were created in Italy, giving a rather chill vibe to the overall chic ensemble. The H-shaped sandal also came with a price tag of Rs. 63,496. It gave a rather well-thought-out vibe to the fit.

The versatile outfit that Ananya has put together is perfect for coffee dates, hanging out with friends, casual shopping sprees at the mall, and even fun movie nights with your best friends.

Ananya Panday’s accessories and glam picks were also awesome:

Furthermore, Panday went with limited accessories, like delicate droplet earrings and a matching ring, so that all the focus remained on her charming long dress. This wise decision allowed the actress to let the stylish ensemble take center stage, proving that simplicity and minimalism are always stunning.

Advertisement

But that’s not all; Ananya also added a luxe twist to her otherwise chill outfit with Miu Miu’s black Nappa leather Pocket bag. Further, the gold-tone hardware elevated the design with shiny touches. The travel-friendly bag also came with an extravagant price of approximately Rs. 2,24,314.

Further, Ananya also kept her makeup very subtle, with a radiant base. She added dome-light eyeshadow and volumizing mascara for the eyes. She also added a touch of blush to add a pop of color. However, her nude lip tint was the prettiest element of the whole look, and we loved it.

Last but not least, she chose to leave her dark tresses open and style them into a neat and straight hairstyle with a middle parting. This look perfectly framed her face while allowing her locks to flow freely down her back.

We love how Ananya’s inspiring fashion picks are always precisely on point. But what do you think of her look? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora, Disha Patani to Ananya Panday: 6 celebrity-approved ways to rock dangling earrings