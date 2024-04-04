WATCH: Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan-AbRam Khan take ferry from Gateway of India; are they headed to Alibaug?

Gauri Khan is renowned in the industry for being a celebrated interior designer, who also recently opened her own restaurant. Gauri often treats her social media followers to glimpses of her family life, with husband Shah Rukh Khan and children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Today, she stepped out for an outing with her daughter and youngest son, as they took a ferry from Gateway of India. It seemed like the trio was headed to Alibaug ahead of the weekend.

Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan spotted taking ferry in Mumbai

Today, April 4, Gauri Khan was captured by the paparazzi along with her daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan, as they made their way to a ferry terminal at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. Gauri looked stylish as ever in a printed dress paired with flats. She accessorized her look with sunglasses, a cap, and was seen carrying a handbag.

Meanwhile, Suhana wore an oversized white shirt over a chic crop top and denim shorts. The little one, AbRam, looked adorable in his black t-shirt and shorts. The family was seen stepping inside a ferry carefully, with some assistance. As AbRam made his way to his seat, he immediately put on his life jacket, keeping in mind his safety.

It appeared as if the Khan family was on their way to Alibaug, where they have a luxurious holiday home, to spend the upcoming weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Shah Rukh Khan graces KKR’s IPL match in style

Last night, Shah Rukh Khan graced Visakhapatnam with his presence as he attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals. KKR won the intense game by a huge margin, much to the delight of the fans as well as King Khan.

Shah Rukh was seen thoroughly enjoying the atmosphere of the clash. The superstar warmly greeted the players of both the teams post KKR’s victory, and even signed some autographs. SRK also expressed his gratitude to the fans present in the stands for their unwavering support.

