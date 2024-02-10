WATCH: Audience in a Delhi theater goes crazy dancing on Balam Pichkari as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-releases

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone led 2013 rom-com Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has achieved a cult status over the years. Considering the same, the film has been re-released by PVR INOX on Valentine's week. Even though the film was first released more than 10 years ago, the audience response to the re-release has been phenomenal.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's re-release gets a terrific response from the audience in Delhi

Ever since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has been re-released, the videos of the audience's reaction have been going viral on social media. If we go by these reactions, it is not just a film for the audience anymore, it has become an emotion.

A Twitter user has shared a video from a cinema hall in Delhi screening YJHD and it shows the audience dancing to their fullest to the song Balam Pichkari.

Cinema post lockdown

Post-lockdown cinema has become all about the experience and community watching. The films that have worked for the audience have surpassed all expectations and the films which haven't managed to excite the audience have failed miserably. So many classic films have been re-released in the past couple of years and they have received great response from the audience because of the community-watching factor.

Advertisement

When a group of people who have loved a film for so many years sit down together to enjoy it all over again on the big screen, the response has to be magical. It happened last year when Jab We Met re-released and now something similar is happening with YJHD. The national cinema chain like PVR-INOX has cracked this code in a great way and hopefully, it will continue to work in the years to come as well.

More iconic romantic films have been re-released by PVR-INOX on Valentine's Week

Not just YJHD but a total of 22 iconic romantic films have been re-released by PVR-INOX all over India to celebrate Valentine's week. The list includes films like Jab We Met, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zaara, Mohabattein, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Pyar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2 and De De Pyar De.

Apart from Hindi films, many regional films have also been re-released. Some major titles include Punjabi films like Dil Diya Gallan, Qismat, and Angrej; Malayalam films like Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Premam, and Hridayam; Kannada films like Saptha Sagaradaache Ello Side A and B and Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye; Telugu films like Sita Ramam and Tholi Prema, Tamil movies like Vaaranam Aayiram, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (VTV) and Minnale and Hollywood film Titanic. Moreover, there's a mind-blowing BOGO offer on tickets in the South and a special ticket price, starting at Rs. 112 in the rest of India.

About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013 and had Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in main roles. The coming-of-age romantic comedy worked big time because of its blockbuster music and the crackling chemistry of Ranbir-Deepika. The film's fresh and sensitive take on friendship and self-love also played a big role in making it relatable to a big section of the audience.

YJHD did excellent business of 178 cr at the box office at that time and proved to be one of the biggest grossers of that year.

ALSO READ: Iconic romantic films like DDLJ, Jab We Met, and more to re-release on Valentine's Film Festival; know more