WATCH: 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan oozes swag as he grooves to Sultan's song at Delhi event

Salman Khan is one of the most renowned actors that we’ve ever had in Bollywood. His charismatic personality is admired by millions of his fans. His style and demeanor are unmatchable. The Tiger 3 actor enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom, which many celebs only aspire to have. The actor is quite active on social media, where he is often seen giving a sneak peek at his upcoming projects. Apart from his acting and personality, Salman Khan never fails to serve major fashion goals. He is one of the most stylish actors in the country. The Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was recently present at an event where his swag quotient was at an all-time high.

Salman Khan's video in a new look oozing swag quotient rules the internet

Salman Khan was recently present at an event in Delhi. Several videos from the event have been going viral on the internet. The one that is ruling the internet is Bajrangi Bhaijaan, oozing swag as he performs to the title track of his super hit film, Sultan. The actor looks stylish in black pants and a black T-shirt with a silver jacket over it. In addition to this, fans couldn't stop admiring his new look.

Take a look at the video ruling the internet:

Salman Khan’s Workfront

Last seen in the much-hyped Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is all set to treat fans with the much-awaited, Tiger 3. Earlier this week, on Wednesday, the actor teased fans as he dropped a video titled "Tiger Ka Message." In the video, Salman can be seen in his iconic role as a RAW agent, Tiger, aka Avinash Singh Rathore. The video message has added to the excitement hinting towards Tiger on yet another life-threatening mission to chase down his enemies in the action thriller.

About Tiger 3

Notably, Tiger 3 is the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the lead cast includes Salman Khan in the titular role and Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Backed by Aditya Chopra, the film will hit the big screens on the Diwali holiday this year.

It is worth mentioning that Tiger 3 is also the third part of the popular Tiger franchise. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 10, on the occasion of Diwali.

