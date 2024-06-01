Aavesham star Fahadh Faasil reveals why doesn't give interviews; every introvert will relate to his response

Being an actor comes with its own set of challenges. It is certainly not easy to keep up with the cameras constantly who want to capture your every move. Perhaps this is the price that celebs pay for being public figures, sacrificing their privacy.

However, some actors successfully keep themselves away from the media limelight, beyond their on-screen presence. Fahadh Faasil is one such actor who tends to restrict his media presence.

Despite immense fame, he loves to maintain a low profile, allowing his work to speak volumes while preserving his personal life from the relentless intrusion of the public eye. The actor recently talked about not wanting people to talk about him other than his movies.

Fahadh Faasil on giving Interviews

Fahadh Faasil is in great form professionally, especially after his latest blockbuster release, Aavesham. The film that was released last month has done impressive business at the box office and his character Ranga has been trending on social media since then.

However, despite immense success and popularity, Fahadh likes to be away from the public eye. Yes, you read that right. The Pushpa actor has confessed in public that he often fails of words to speak in interviews. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In a recent interview, when Fahadh was asked if he does not like giving Interviews, he said, ''It's not that I don't like (giving interviews), It's just that I do not know what to talk. It is because I don't talk, I make films. That's the easiest way for me to communicate with the audience.''

Advertisement

Further, the actor also spoke about how he does not want anyone talking about him apart from his films. Just watch my films and that too if it's good, and if it is not good, then don't watch it'', Fahadh added.

The Malayankunju actor also has been open about how he does not appreciate being photographed when he is with his family. “I don’t like to be photographed especially when I’m out with my mom, my wife. Just smile at me, that’s the best you can give me,” Faasil said.

What's next for Fahadh Faasil?

After Aavesham, Fahadh will be teaming up with Jeethu Joseph, the director, and mastermind of the Drishyam series, which will have a Hollywood adaptation soon.

Screenwriter Santhi Mayadevi, who wrote Mohanlal's Neru, will write this film as well. This movie promises to be a cinematic treat for cinephiles.

The actor also has Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film will be released on August 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: Manamey trailer OUT: Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty feature as parents in this emotional comedy ride