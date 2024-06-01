10 best Fan movie dialogues that live rent-free in every heart

More than the desi audience, Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers abroad were impressed by his double role in Maneesh Sharma’s film Fan. The movie shows how a fan of a Bollywood actor turns foe and seeks revenge on the star whom he once worshipped. Not just the storyline, but some of the best Fan movie dialogues also received applause from cinema lovers.

Here are the 10 best Fan movie dialogues that won hearts:

1. “Connection bhi na kamaal ki cheez hai, bas ho gaya toh ho gaya. Wi-Fi, bluetooth se bhi zyada strong hai apna connection.”

In Fan movie, director Maneesh Sharma showcases how several Bollywood stars have to deal with their die-hard fans who can go to any extent to seek the famous personality’s attention. But there is a thin line between love and obsession no matter how strong they think their connection is with the celebrity.

2. “Woh sirf star nahi hai, duniya hai meri.”

Gaurav Chandna, an internet cafe owner, is a fan of Bollywood superstar Aryan Khanna who has a striking resemblance with him. Gaurav uses his skills to entertain the public, make money, and win accolades. He has a room filled with Khanna’s images and cutouts that he has been collecting since childhood. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

3. “Jab raaton ko taare ginne ka mann kare aur har taare pe mera naam bhunane ko dil kahe, samajh lena pyar hai. Jab chalte chalte peeche mudne ka mann kare, beedh mein, anjaane mein aankhen mujhe dhoonde lage, samajh lena wohi pyar hai. Agar yakeen na ho toh yeh haath thaamkar dekh lo, dhadkane wahin tham jaaye toh samajh lena yahi pyar hai.”

Just like Shah Rukh Khan in real life, his character Aryan is also a King of romance who can not only make women swoon over him but can also mesmerize the male audience with his charm. This is one of the best fan dialogues.

4. “Joh aapko pyar karta hai uska dil todna bhi crime hi hai.”

Next up in this list of best Fan dialogues is this one by the admirer of a Bollywood celebrity. In the bid to be crowned as Aryan’s biggest fan, Gaurav starts invading the star’s boundaries and looks for opportunities to hard him.

5. “Mamla toh bahut sangeen hai, thodi ahtiyaad baratna par ek baat yaad rakhna, dil ka toh kaam hi hai dhadakna.”

Another iconic dialogue from the movie showcases why Gaurav became obsessed with the Indian actor. The movie also stars Sayani Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and others.

6. “Joh maza apni pehchaan ke saath jeene mein hai, woh kisi doosre ki parchai banne mein nahi.”

On watching Gaurav’s obsession take the negative route, Aryan decides to have a one-on-one chat with him and explains to him why he should have his own identity and should stop mimicking him and his life but in vain.

7. “Pehle fan star ke peeche bhaagta tha, ab star fan ke peeche bhaagega.”

When Gaurav comes to know that Aryan got him arrested for beating an actor for expressing harsh sentiments about Aryan, he becomes furious. Now, this fan turned into a foe who wants an apology from the megastar by hook or by crook. This is Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue from Fan.

8. “Joh kuch bhi usne kiya maine apni life mein cut, copy, paste kiya. Bas farak itna hai udhar woh star bana aur main uska fan.”

Gaurav realized that throughout his life, he has tried to imitate Aryan, copy the way he walks and talks, and even keep the locals entertained by mimicking him. But he didn’t reach anywhere by doing so, not even in close quarters with his idol.

Advertisement

9. “Meri maa kehti hai khate waqt roti aur maarte waqt bandhe ginna bahut buri baat hai.”

In a bid to seek revenge from Aryan, the fan impersonated the actor creating havoc in public places, and committing crimes that put the Bollywood star behind bars. He even tried to torture the actor whom he once treated as God.

10. “Zara si chhu chappad ki na toh yeh milk chocolate waale thopde ko wrapper ke saath pichka doonga.”

Inside the jail, the celebrity gets into a brawl with his jail mates and criminals who get abusive and bully him. Gaurav even goes to the extent of flying abroad only to create trouble for Aryan. The duo soon gets into a chase and the movie concludes with the fan giving up his life with a smile.

That’s a wrap for this list of best Fan movie dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan. For more such entertaining content on Bollywood, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 best OMG 2 dialogues that made Akshay Kumar’s dramedy hit