WATCH: Bipasha Basu joins hubby Karan Singh Grover for swim on his birthday; 'You are the reason why I smile'

Bipasha Basu is currently savoring a blissful chapter of her life alongside her beloved husband Karan Singh Grover and their adorable daughter, Devi. Their family is known for seizing every opportunity to embark on exciting adventures, whether it's to mark a special occasion or simply to revel in life's joys. Recently, in honor of Karan's 42nd birthday, the trio whisked away to the captivating shores of Goa for a sun-soaked retreat in the tropical haven. Bipasha has now shared glimpses of their celebration, which revolved around azure waters, abundant sunshine, dance, laughter, delectable feasts, and boundless happiness.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover take a swim together

Bipasha Basu treated her fans and followers to an exclusive peek into Karan Singh Grover's birthday celebration through her Instagram stories. The family indulged in a day of relaxation by the pool at their opulent villa. One endearing clip captured the couple sharing a swim, with Bipasha cheekily captioning it, "This is us! @iamksgofficial trying to do a smoldering glare much like the Blue Steel look while I am going cray cray laughing."

Another heart-melting moment featured little Devi cradled in her father's arms, gazing at the moon, while the Dhoom 2 actress provided a sweet commentary in the background. As the evening approached, the couple joyfully cut the birthday cake, danced, shared tender kisses, and reveled in each other's company, as beautifully depicted in the video. It was a celebration brimming with love, laughter, and cherished family bonds.

Bips also shared a video capturing Karan's attempting to mount an inflatable unicorn-shaped swimming tube, with eventual success, resulting in hilarious antics. Alongside this playful post, she penned a touching note extending birthday wishes to her beloved husband.

She expressed, Monkey Prince Vs Pegasus ..Happy Birthday my love @iamksgofficial You are the reason why I smile and laugh so much. You are the best father and the bestest husband. Can’t express in words how much we both love you. We wish you the best birthday and wish all your dreams come true. We love you soooooooooooooooooooooo much and more 🩷 Stay healthy , crazy, happy #monkeylove."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's work front

Bipasha, a celebrated Indian actress, has undoubtedly made an enduring impact on Bollywood with her mesmerizing performances. Born on January 7, 1979, in Delhi, she swiftly ascended to fame through acclaimed roles in iconic movies such as Raaz, Jism, and Dhoom 2. Beyond her acting prowess, she has also emerged as a beacon of fitness inspiration, motivating countless individuals with her unwavering commitment to health and wellness.

While her latest on-screen venture was the miniseries Dangerous in 2020, eager fans longing for her return to the silver screen have received promising news in a recent interview with News18. When asked about her impending comeback, the actress expressed her eagerness to dive back into acting. She candidly discussed her efforts to balance her professional commitments with family life, hinting at an exciting new chapter in her illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Karan has also been making waves in the industry, with his most recent appearance in the movie Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Oberoi. Karan takes on the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, affectionately known by his call sign Taj. Fighter premiered in theaters on Republic Day, January 25, 2024, and has garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences alike.

