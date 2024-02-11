WATCH: Bipasha Basu shares glimpses of daughter Devi flaunting swirly hairdos; 'Our Heart outside our body'

Bollywood star Bipasha Basu is cherishing her role as a mother, regularly sharing heartwarming glimpses of her daughter Devi. From the looks of it, little Devi is emerging as a budding fashionista and beauty aficionado, undoubtedly influenced by her stylish and glamorous mother. Bipasha's impeccable sense of fashion and makeup seems to have rubbed off on the baby girl, as she captivates hearts with her adorable style statements and accessories.

She recently showcased her creativity by trying her hand at doing her father Karan Singh Grover's makeup. And now, fans have been swooning over her delightful hairstyles, further cementing her status as a darling of the internet.

Devi's swirly hairdos with colorful clips are simply adorable

On Saturday, Bipasha Basu delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a heartwarming video showcasing daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's endearing moments as she continues to grow. The highlight of the video was Devi's charming short tresses, adorned with an array of colorful hair clips, each scene featuring a different hue – from pink and yellow to green, orange, and black, exuding sheer cuteness.

Fans couldn't help but shower the post with adoring comments, labeling the little doll as a future fashionista and predicting her to follow in her stylish mother's footsteps. The Lamhaa actress set the video to the tune Never Grow Up, hinting at the fleeting nature of time and expressing her desire for it to pause, capturing this precious phase of her daughter's life. She affectionately captioned the post, "Our Heart outside our body."

Take a look:

About Bipasha Basu

Bipasha, a celebrated Indian actress, has left an indelible mark on Bollywood with her compelling performances. Born on January 7, 1979, in Delhi, she rose to prominence through acclaimed roles in movies like Raaz, Jism, and Dhoom 2. Renowned for her beauty and versatile acting prowess, Bipasha has solidified her status in the industry. Beyond acting, she is a fitness icon, inspiring many with her dedication to health and wellness. Married to actor Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha remains a prominent and influential figure in Indian cinema.

Her latest on-screen project was the miniseries Dangerous in 2020. However, eager fans longing for her return to the silver screen received promising news in a recent interview with News18. When asked about her comeback, the actress expressed her desire to return to acting soon. She openly discussed her efforts to balance professional commitments and family life, hinting at an exciting new chapter in her career.

