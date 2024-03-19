WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh is a vibe as Amar Singh Chamkila; performs live in new BTS video from movie sets

Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila has been the talk of the town since its announcement. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the movie delves into the life of the iconic Punjabi singer, late Amar Singh Chamkila, and his wife Amarjot Kaur. Recently, Diljit shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his live performance on the sets of Chamkila.

The anticipation surrounding the film continues to grow as viewers await its release, eager to witness the captivating portrayal of this legendary musical duo on the big screen.

Diljit Dosanjh shares BTS video from Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Imtiaz Ali's movie Amar Singh Chamkila. In the video, he can be seen performing a Punjabi folk song live, and we truly can't get over it. Amar Singh Chamkila is all set to release on April 12, 2024, on Netflix.

Take a look:

Diljit Dosanjh talks about Chamkila

During Next on Netflix event, Diljit Dosanjh shared his journey of involvement with Imtiaz Ali's film about Amar Singh Chamkila. Initially, confident in his knowledge of Chamkila, he questioned Bollywood's approach to a biopic, thinking, "We will make it."

Due to rights issues, they created a fictional film called Jodi. However, when the pandemic struck, Jodi couldn't be released. Diljit then received a surprising call from Imtiaz Ali. Expecting potential legal action due to the rights issue, he was surprised when Imtiaz expressed interest in casting him in his film about the singer.

He was captivated by AR Rahman's music and Irshad Kamil's lyrics. Surrendering to Imtiaz's vision, Diljit embraced the opportunity to portray Chamkila's story on a grand scale, highlighted by a soundtrack blending Punjabi and Hindi songs to enrich the cinematic experience.

Imtiaz Ali understands Chamkila more: Diljit Dosanjh

In an interview with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh said he is a Punjabi, but Imtiaz Ali understands Chamkila more than him. Praising the filmmaker, Diljit said, “Every day Imtiaz sir sends a mail detailing bits and pieces about Chamkila’s personality like how he would walk and all. I have never had a schooling like this. He is earnest and very focused. I thought I knew Chamkila because I am from Punjab, and I have heard his music, but personally, I think Imtiaz knows him more. He is a big director, and I wanted to work with him.”

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila tells the story of the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, who, along with other members of their music group, were tragically assassinated on March 8, 1988. The case of their assassination remains unsolved to this day. The film is set to premiere directly on the OTT platform Netflix on April 12.

Parineeti Chopra shared during a conversation with ETimes that she signed on to the film because she had the opportunity to sing 15 songs for it. She expressed her excitement, saying, "One of the main reasons I did this film was because I got to sing some 15 songs for it. During the filming, my co-star Diljit heard me sing and encouraged me to pursue live performances. Everyone around me constantly planted the idea in my head that I could shine on stage."

