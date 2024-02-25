WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal’s bromance at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash grabs attention

Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 61st birthday on February 24. To make the occasion even more special, he hosted a grand birthday bash in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood celebs. After the party, the special Love & War trio Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt stirred the internet as the camaraderie between Sanju duo Ranbir and Vicky was caught on camera when they shared a warm hug before leaving.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's bromance turns heads at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash

A video has been ruling the internet from veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash. The viral video features the bromance between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal which has stirred the internet. In a video shared by the paps, after the party Bhansali and Vicky can be seen discussing something while Ranbir and Alia enter the frame. Furthermore, the Sanju duo hugged each other tightly while the director and Jigra actress were standing next to them.

In addition to this, Ranbir and Vicky were also seen leaving the party together in the same car and sharing a good laugh.

Take a look:

It is worth mentioning that earlier this year in January, the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya was attended by Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif amongst other big Bollywood celebs. Several candid photos and videos of them have stirred the internet.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's professional collaboration

On the professional front, after Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju which was released in 2018, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will be reuniting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War which will also star Alia Bhatt as the leading lady. The official announcement was made in the last week of January. The film is slated to hit the theaters next year on Christmas 2025.

A source close to the development had exclusively shared with Pinkvilla that, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been fascinated to make a pure love story that stands the test of time and this one falls right in the zone. It's a timeless love story with three principal characters played by Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky.”

According to the source, the director is expected to take the film on floors around November 2024 with a marathon schedule. Set against the backdrop of war, the film will be a homage by SLB to the 1964 classic, Sangam directed by Raj Kapoor.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor has a ‘cute’ reaction to her father Boney Kapoor’s fun banter with paps at the airport