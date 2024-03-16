WATCH: Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad, son Hrehaan attend Farah Khan's party for Ed Sheeran; Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora dazzle in style

British musician Ed Sheeran is generating excitement in India as he gears up for his eagerly awaited performance on March 16th. Before his upcoming show, he spent valuable time with Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, and their close circle. The evening was marked by laughter and camaraderie as they exchanged memorable moments.

But the excitement didn't end there! Just last night, Kapil Sharma, hailed as the king of comedy, orchestrated a glittering bash in celebration of Ed Sheeran. And tonight, it was Farah Khan's chance to host a party for the musical sensation. The affair saw a plethora of celebrities in attendance, ensuring an unforgettable evening overflowing with music, laughter, and pure entertainment.

Bollywood celebrities enjoy a lively party alongside Ed Sheeran

Hrithik Roshan graced the party in the company of his girlfriend Saba Azad, accompanied by his son Hrehaan. The star-studded affair also saw the presence of Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Arshad Warsi with his wife Maria, Madhuri Dixit with Dr. Shriram Nene, Maheep Kapoor, and numerous other distinguished guests. It was indeed a gathering to remember. Take a look:

