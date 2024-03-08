WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates International Women's Day by enjoying her favorite food and song with her team

Kareena Kapoor Khan has mastered the art of maintaining her fitness while still indulging her love for food. The stunning and skilled actress is currently occupied with promoting her forthcoming film Crew, and amidst her busy schedule, she's seizing every opportunity to savor her favorite dishes alongside her team.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on International Women's Day and shared a video of herself enjoying her favorite food and song with her team. She captioned the video, "Celebrating Women's Day by doing what I enjoy the most..eating and listening to my favorite song. Happy international women's day from our #Crew to all of you."

The video quickly went viral, and fans flooded the comments section with endearing remarks. One fan wrote, "Bebo is desi" followed by a red heart emoji. Another fan expressed their admiration, saying, "Very beautiful, Mashallah, I love you" accompanied by a red heart emoji. A fan who shares Kareena's love for food commented, "Daal chawaal always so comforting". Another fan chimed in with, "Khao piyo ash karo" followed by a laughing emoji and a red heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan's most recent appearance was in the 2023 Netflix exclusive film Jaane Jaan. Her upcoming movie Crew, co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024. The film also features a special appearance by Kapil Sharma.

After Crew, she'll be seen in Singham Again which is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of 2024. The 3rd installment of the Singham franchise and 5th film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe features her alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The event film is scheduled for release in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

More about Crew

Crew promises to be a rollercoaster of fun and laughter. The film follows the adventures of three daring air hostesses played by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Known for their bold and mischievous ways, they set out on a journey to pursue their dreams, facing unexpected obstacles along the way. Rajesh A Krishnan directs the film, which is jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

