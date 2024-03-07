Saif Ali Khan’s response to Kareena Kapoor being asked about playing cricket will leave you in splits

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Despite being married for so many years the charm of their romance is still alive, and fans love that about them. Well, recently the couple arrived at a cricket event together where the Salaam Namaste actor’s comment about his wife’s cricket skills left everyone in splits.

Saif Ali Khan on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cricket skills

During a press conference of the Indian Street Premier League for their team Tiigers Of Kolkata, a journalist happened to ask Kareena Kapoor Khan if she could play cricket. Before the Crew actress could speak, hubby Saif Ali Khan responded by saying, “Of course, she’s a Pataudi.” The actress then smiled and admitted that she is not a great player but enjoys watching the game and also tries her hand at the game occasionally.

Kareena quipped that the joy of watching the game and playing the game is different. So she wants to be a spectator while hubby Saif plays the game.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller Jaane Jaan which also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X and marked her foray into the digital space. Upon release, both the film and her performance were well received. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller film The Buckingham Murders. The film is also her maiden production venture and stars her as a British-Indian detective trying to uncover the case of a child's demise in Buckinghamshire. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s Crew.

Saif Ali Khan's work front

Saif recently appeared in Adipurush, where he portrayed the character of Ravana. Currently, he is occupied with the shooting of the Telugu movie Devara, alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. In this film, Saif takes on a negative role. Additionally, he is also working on an action-packed film with director Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with Saif on Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum. This marks their third project together.

