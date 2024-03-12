WATCH: Katrina Kaif attends WPL match in Delhi with sister Isabelle Kaif; greets fans, poses with little girl

Katrina Kaif stands as one of the most beloved Bollywood celebrities nationwide. Recently, the actress graced the capital city of Delhi to attend a Women's Premier League (WPL) match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. Accompanied by her sister, Isabelle Kaif, Katrina immersed herself in the stadium ambiance, engaging with fans and graciously posing for photographs, including a heartwarming moment captured with a young admirer.

Katrina Kaif greets enthusiastic fans and poses with little girl at WPL match in Delhi

Katrina Kaif graced the WPL match held on March 11 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi, offering her support to the UP Warriorz team as they battled against the Gujarat Giants. Katrina and her sister Isabelle Kaif proudly sported team jerseys as they cheered from the stands. Numerous videos capturing Katrina's interactions with fans have surfaced on various social media platforms, including X (Twitter).

In one captivating clip, the crowd erupted into cheers for Katrina, chanting her name as she reciprocated with waves, smiles, and blown kisses. Another video showcased Katrina kindly returning a phone to an admirer as a group of fans continued to wave enthusiastically.

Watch the videos here:

Advertisement

In a heartwarming moment, Katrina and Isabelle were spotted outside the stadium with two young children eager to snap pictures with the star. Displaying her warmth and affection, Katrina drew the little girl close, positioning her for a photo while placing a reassuring hand on her shoulder, creating a cherished memory for the fans.

Have a look here!

Today, Katrina took to Instagram to share the joyful moments captured during the match. In her posts, she radiated happiness while posing alongside her sister Isabelle and the players of UP Warriorz.

About Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif's latest cinematic venture, the mystery thriller Merry Christmas, premiered in January, marking her maiden collaboration with actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan. Since its recent release on OTT, audiences have been effusive in their praise for Katrina's compelling performance in the film. Wishing to witness more of her captivating roles, fans eagerly await news of her forthcoming projects.

ALSO READ: When Katrina Kaif said Vicky Kaushal was in her ‘destiny’: ‘This person just appeared out of nowhere’