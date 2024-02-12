When Katrina Kaif said Vicky Kaushal was in her ‘destiny’: ‘This person just appeared out of nowhere’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal form one of Bollywood's most endearing couples, their love story capturing hearts across generations. The pair consistently melts the hearts of their fans with their profound bond and unwavering support for each other. As Valentine’s Day 2024 approaches, let’s take a nostalgic trip back to the moment when Katrina expressed that Vicky was woven into her destiny, affirming that their connection was meant to be.

When Katrina Kaif said that she and husband Vicky Kaushal were ‘meant to be’

In a captivating episode of the seventh season of the beloved talk show Koffee with Karan, Katrina Kaif had shared insights into her relationship with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Katrina opened up about a period during which their rumored romance flooded the media, despite the fact that they weren't dating, dubbing it an 'awkward' phase.

Delving deeper into their connection, Katrina reflected, "The funniest thing is that it seems to me so much that it really was in my destiny. That it was meant to be." She marveled at the numerous coincidences and unexpected occurrences that seemed to align their paths.

Katrina revealed that Vicky's entrance into her life took her by surprise, describing it as a wonderfully unexpected turn of events. She expressed how rare it is for something to come out of the blue and completely sweep you off your feet, taking you by surprise. She confessed that she initially had no awareness of who he was; he wasn't even on her radar. "This person just appeared out of nowhere," Katrina reminisced.

Katrina further disclosed that one of the first individuals she confided in about her relationship with Vicky was none other than Zoya Akhtar. "She may or may not have put good thoughts and energies out there," Katrina coyly remarked. Her relationship with Zoya runs deep, nurtured by their collaboration on the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which has solidified their strong bond.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a picturesque ceremony held amidst the serene surroundings of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Surrounded by their loved ones, they embarked on their journey together in a celebration of love and union.

