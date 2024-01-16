WATCH: Kiara Advani passionately kisses Sidharth Malhotra; gives peek into filmy-themed birthday cake from party

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are two really successful and popular actors in Bollywood. They are also a popular couple in the entertainment industry and don't shy away from expressing love for each other. On Sid's birthday, Kiara took to social media to share a video from their celebration of his special day. The video features the couple kissing each other passionately.

Kiara Advani wishes 'love' Sidharth Malhotra a happy birthday

January 16th marks the birthday of Sidharth Malhotra. On this special occasion, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram story to share a lovely video that provides a sneak peek into their celebration. The video features the duo passionately kissing each other and posing happily in front of the camera. We also get to see the filmy-themed birthday cake from Sid's party. It consists of a cake designed like a film reel with a miniature statue of Sidharth donned in tux at the top of it. The miniature can be seen moving around the clock on the cake.

The cake is attached to a reel which is actually pictures of the birthday boy in different avatars and films. There is also a cute popcorn tub placed next to the cake and chances are that it might also be a cake. In another moment, we see Sidharth enjoying the cake as he looks at his fingers with a happy smile.

While Kiara looked gorgeous in a black outfit, Sid opted for a rainbow-colored shirt and pants on his special day. The actress captioned it, "happy birthday love (red heart emoji)"

Check out the video!

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates birthday with Karan Johar, Shakun Batra and other friends

Sidharth celebrates his 39th birthday today and he celebrated his special day with his family, relatives and close friends. Recently, Kiara Advani’s parents Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey were spotted arriving for his birthday bash. This was followed by filmmakers Karan Johar and Shakun Batra. In a picture, we can see Sid posing with KJo, Shakun, producer Juno Chopra and others.

Workwise, Sidharth is currently gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force. It will premiere on Amazon Prime on January 19. Apart from that, the actor will be also seen in the action thriller film Yodha.

