WATCH: Kriti Sanon raises mercury levels with her latest BTS video from Crew's song Naina

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu led Crew is steadily building up the hype around itself. The recently released song Naina is going viral on social media because of its groovy vibe, the magnetic voice of Diljit Dosanjh, and on top of that, the lead heroines who take the hotness factor of the song to the next level. Farah Khan's choreography adds a distinct touch to the music video. Kriti recently shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram, which will make you adore the track even more.

Kriti Sanon shares BTS video from Crew's song Naina

Kriti Sanon dropped a BTS video from Crew's latest song Naina today on Instagram. In the video, we can see the actress raising the mercury levels with her hotness quotient as she shoots for the song along with rapper Badshah following the direction of Farah Khan.

Captioning the video she wrote, "Being choreographed by @farahkhankunder ma’am after 6years!! Had to be (lit emoji)!!"

The comments section was immediately flooded with loving comments from Kriti's shippers. Co-producer Rhea Kapoor also couldn't hold back and posted multiple lit emojis in the comments section. "TBH, Kriti you have the personality of a Hollywood Actress" wrote a fan followed by a heart eye emoji and a heart on fire emoji. "Kriti is damn hot (lit emoji)" wrote another fan.

A fan comment on the BTS video read, "Krits You looking sooo hotiee in this song". Another comment by an admirer of the actress read, "Ufff Krits you are looking so stunning in the song"

Advertisement

More about Crew

Crew promises to be a rollercoaster of fun and laughter. The film follows the adventures of three daring air hostesses played by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Known for their bold and mischievous ways, they set out on a journey to pursue their dreams, facing unexpected obstacles along the way.

The Rajesh A Krishnan directorial is jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 29, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan talks about directing 3 star-actresses, challenges and more