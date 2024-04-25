Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan has gained a unique identity after her stint on Bigg Boss 17. Though the rapper is now getting multiple opportunities in her career, it was really tough for her initially.

She had to face various hurdles in her journey of achieving fame. During an Instagram live session with Rapper Bohemia recently, Khanzaadi recalled a disheartening conversation with Badshah where he allegedly suggested she should leave the hip hop genre.

Badshah’s discouraging comment left Khanzaadi demotivated

Recounting her time on the show MTV Hustle 2.0 where Badshah was the judge, Khanzaadi said that the singer advised her to steer clear of the hip hop genre. Badshah’s sharp critique left the budding artist questioning her worthiness in the industry. She went on to lock herself in a room and worked upon her capabilities.

The Bigg Boss 17 sensation stated, “Though Badshah complimented me as beautiful, he also told me to leave the hip hop genre. He told me that I should try my hand at Pop music. It felt like I did not deserve at the moment, at least they could’ve motivated me to pursue this path. I could’ve learned it in three months, six months, or a year. After that, I locked myself inside my room and started writing songs. Every day, I used to wake up and listen to music. Now, I have written a total of 15 songs.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look at Khanzaadi’s interaction with Rapper Bohemia:

Khanzaadi’s journey in Bigg Boss 17

Khanzaadi earned a huge fan base due to her stay inside the BB17 house. She came into limelight after getting into a huge argument with host Salman Khan during one of the episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar.

Though her journey was not long in the controversial reality show, it did leave an impression on the minds of the viewers as the singer exhibited a no-nonsense attitude inside the house. She did not think twice before messing with inmates and taking a stand for her closed ones. Besides her badass attitude, Khanzaadi attracted limelight for her love-hate equation with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar. The two recently surprised their fans by dropping a romantic video on Instagram. In the clip, they are seen recreating Shehnaaz Gill’s song Dhup Lagdi.

About Khanzaadi

Firoza Khan, popularly known as Khanzaadi began her career with rap-music-based reality show MTV Hustle 2.0. It was judged by Badshah along with four group leaders; EPR, Dino James, King, and Dee MC. Apart from this, she also participated in MTV Splitsvilla.

After exiting the Bigg Boss 17 house, Khanzaadi has appeared in a few music videos like Sab Sahi, Konwa, and Rangreza in which she was seen with her BB17 house mate Anurag Dobhal, known as UK07 rider.

ALSO READ: Breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal reflects on 'painful' diagnosis journey; says 'I’m a stronger person today'