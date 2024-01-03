WATCH: Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan spotted with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha; fans react
Arhaan Khan and Rasha Thadani spotted together; VIDEO goes viral
Arhaan Khan, the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, has been making headlines recently, notably due to his father Arbaaz's wedding and the proliferation of videos circulating on social media. Notably, he had earlier featured on his mother Malaika's web show, Moving In With Malaika, in the early part of last year. A viral video now captures the young lad strolling around Mumbai in the company of Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani.
Arhaan Khan and Rasha Thadani were seen together
On January 2, 2024, the paparazzi captured Arhaan and Rasha in Mumbai. Arhaan sported a dapper look in a white t-shirt and brown trousers, while Rasha looked stylish in a black off-shoulder top paired with denim blue jeans. Hastening to their car, they avoided giving the paparazzi a full view. Arhaan took the front seat, with Rasha following closely and sitting in the back. While it could be a friendly encounter, netizens couldn't help but speculate about the nature of their relationship, sparking dating rumors.
Take a look:
