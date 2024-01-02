WATCH: Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan turns photog for paparazzi; fans call him 'masti boy'

Arhaan Khan, son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, has been a notable presence in the public eye for a while. Apart from his charming demeanor, he's recognized for maintaining a strong bond with his separated parents and their respective partners. Alongside his amiable nature, Arhaan often graces paparazzi cameras with a bright smile. In a recent unexpected turn, the young star exhibited his photography skills by taking charge and capturing the paparazzi themselves, showcasing finesse behind the lens.

Arhaan Khan captures images of the paparazzi with finesse

On a Tuesday in Mumbai, Arhaan Khan, the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, was seen riding on the back of a motorcycle. Dressed in a laid-back ensemble comprising a comfy white t-shirt, brown trousers, and stylish shoes, he caught the attention of the paparazzi.

Upon noticing the photographers capturing his moments, Arhaan decided to switch roles. He borrowed a camera from someone in a car beside him and skillfully transformed into a photographer himself. Sporting a joyful smile, he captured a few shots of the paparazzi, displaying an unexpected skill. After this spontaneous photography stint, he returned the camera and smoothly cruised away.

Responses poured in from users, appreciating Arhaan's easygoing nature. One user commented, "Looks he is very cool, down to earth,fun Masti boy," while another mentioned, "down to earth." A third admirer wrote, "Aweee, he's such a cutie." Notably, Arhaan's aunt, Amrita Arora, also joined in, expressing her sentiments with three heart emojis.

During Arbaaz's second wedding to Sshura Khan, Arhaan, his son, captivated everyone with his musical skills as he played the guitar. This performance not only stole the hearts of the attendees but also earned acclaim from netizens. Adding to his recent noteworthy moments, Arhaan made headlines for celebrating Christmas with his mother, Malaika, showcasing his full enthusiasm for the festive occasion.

