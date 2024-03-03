Rihanna reacts to VIRAL Zingaat dance video with Janhvi Kapoor from Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding party

The internet was ablaze with international pop-icon Rihanna, who came down to India for her first performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. On March 1, the diva set the stage on fire as she belted out hits like Work and Diamonds. The next day, Janhvi Kapoor also shared a video of her dancing with Rihanna to her song, Zingaat. Now, most recently, the singer reacted to the video shared by the actress as she dropped a ‘love’ filled comment.

Janhvi Kapoor shares video with Rihanna as they dance to Zingaat

On Saturday, March 2, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a scintillating video as she shared thumkas with Rihanna on her super hit song, Zingaat. The video which instantly went viral on the internet featured the duo exchanging infectious energy and even twerking towards the end. In the video, Janhvi was seen sporting a shimmery silver cut-out dress, while Rihanna stunned in a pink dress with a thigh-high slit.

While sharing the video, “This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye,” Janhvi wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Rihanna reacts to her viral dance video with Janhvi Kapoor

A day later, Rihanna finally reacted to the video and dropped a lovely comment as she wrote, “Love youuu” and elated by her response, Janhvi wrote, “@badgalriri ur my (accompanied by a princess emoji).” On the other hand, Janhvi’s rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya had also dropped red-heart eye emojis in the comments section while reacting to the video.

It is worth mentioning, with over 60 million views on Instagram; the video has been ruling the internet and leaving fans gushing over the crossover. They even swamped the actress’ comments section with their responses. A fan wrote, “Baddie started twerking on this banger,” while another fan commented, “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC,” while a third fan wrote, “Crossover we didn’t expect.”

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani’s three-day pre-wedding celebrations with Radhika Merchant, kicked off on March 1. After Rihanna, on the second day i.e. on March 2, Diljit Dosanjh ruled the stage as he delivered his massive hits like Proper Patola and Kinni Kinni. Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor among others were seen grooving to his tunes in the viral video.

