Kapil Sharma has made a grand comeback via Netflix with his latest show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. This highly anticipated show is now accessible in a whopping 192 countries. The upcoming episode promises to be an absolute blast as it features the talented cast of Chamkila, including Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali.

To add to the excitement, Kapil Sharma himself recently shared a video where the entire team showcased their dance moves while he serenaded them with a song. Get ready for some incredible entertainment!

Kapil Sharma performs while the whole team grooves

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma has shared a video in which he sang R. D. Burman, Mohammed Rafi’s song Gulabi Aankhen. The whole crew was seen dancing along with the audience.

Just days after its premiere, The Great Indian Kapil Show is trending in 14 countries, as per Netflix's Global Top 10 series list. The comedian wrote in the caption, “When you're trending globally, party to banti hai. (When you're trending globally, it's time to party).” Kapil wore a green jacket with black jeans and sang while standing amidst the crowd.

Fan reactions

As soon as Kapil Sharma posted the video, fans filled the comment section and expressed joy and love for his show. Complementing his singing ability, one user wrote, “Sir concert rakho mazza ayega. Humlog aayenge concert. (Sir, organize a concert, it will be fun. We will come to the concert).”

Another user commented, “Kon kon manta hai agar sir singing start krde to sabhi singers ki chutthi krde. (Who believes that if Kapil Sharma starts singing, he will outshine all other singers?).”

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show is back on Netflix after a long wait with an awesome team. The show stars Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. It premiered on March 30, 2024, with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as the first guests on the show.

The second episode featured Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali will grace the show in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. You can catch new episodes every Saturday at 8 PM.

