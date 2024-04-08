The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals THIS solution for handling match pass request

In the previous episode, Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer opened up about receiving calls for cricket match passes during the IPL.

By Sonali Lambiwala
Published on Apr 08, 2024  |  06:32 PM IST |  739
Image: Kapil Sharma Instagram handle
Image: Kapil Sharma Instagram handle

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were guests in the second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode was full of laughter and revelations by the two cricketers. In a fun conversation, the cricketers opened up on getting calls for cricket match passes during IPL. 

Kapil Sharma recently shared some segments of the show on his YouTube channel. In the clip, cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer share some interesting details from both on and off the field. 

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer on getting calls for match tickets

Kapil jokingly inquired from Sharma and Iyer, "Don't you guys get calls for tickets during IPL?" Kapil shared that when he asked Harbhajan Singh the same question, he responded by saying that he turns off his phone three days before the match. Shreyas Iyer added, "I don't even bother replying."

Rohit Sharma jokingly remarked, "This is the right way, I just change my number."

Shreyas Iyer on staying calm on the field

Kapil also asked Iyer, “Shreyas jo hai maidan par thode shaant hi rehte hai. Aapka svabhaav hi aisa hai ki aapne kisi ke paise katte dekh liye the? (Shreyas stays calm on the field. Is it your nature or did you see someone's money being deducted?).”

Shreyas Iyer responded, “Mic mein aap jo jo sunte ho, captain se vaisa baat aate rehta hai. Toh phir obviously aap jitna acha kar sakte ho utna karne ko dekhte ho. Toh kabhi kabhi shaant rehne mein bhalaai hai. (In the mic, whatever you hear, you keep receiving similar comments from the captain. So obviously, you try to do as well as you can. So sometimes it's good to stay calm).”

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

Sunil Grover’s return to The Great Indian Kapil Show as Dafli has captivated audiences ever since its announcement. Following their disagreement, Kapil and Sunil are back together. Alongside them, the talented team of Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur showcase characters throughout the acts. Archana Puran Singh continues her role as the judge.

Credits: Kapil Sharma YouTube Channel
