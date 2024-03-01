Nita Ambani reveals two ‘important’ wishes she had for son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Business magnate Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is gearing up to tie the knot with his beloved Radhika Merchant later this year. The pre-wedding celebrations of this much-anticipated union are scheduled to commence today in Jamnagar, Gujarat, promising a glamorous gathering of stars and dignitaries. Now, the mother of the groom-to-be has disclosed the two significant wishes she harbored for her son and Radhika's nuptials.

Nita Ambani on her wishes for son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

In a video shared by ANI, Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, opened up about her son Anant Ambani's upcoming wedding with Radhika Merchant. She expressed how throughout her life, she has been deeply inspired by arts and culture, a passion that has profoundly moved her.

Discussing her wishes for Anant and Radhika's wedding, Nita Ji revealed, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots.”

Highlighting the importance of the pre-wedding venue, Jamnagar, Nita Ambani elaborated that the city holds a special place in their hearts, as it symbolizes their origins. Gujarat, their home state, is where her husband Mukesh Ambani and his father built the refinery, and where she began her career by transforming the arid landscape into a lush green township and a vibrant community.

Nita Ambani shared her second wish saying, “Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture.” She envisioned the festivities as a manifestation of the talent, dedication, and creativity of their skilled artisans and creative minds, showcasing the essence of their cultural heritage.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

The celebrations are poised to unfold over three days, from March 1 to March 3, at the opulent Reliance Greens in Jamnagar. Among the distinguished guests set to grace the occasion are a multitude of stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and many others from the entertainment industry.

