The previous episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was quite entertaining as the guests for the episode were cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. The episode was filled with laughter, funny moments, and revelations. In a fun conversation, Rohit Sharma opened up on which player makes the most excuses when they miss a catch.

Additionally, Kapil Sharma shared some segments of the show on his YouTube channel. In a ten-minute clip, we heard some interesting revelations from the Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

Rohit Sharma reveals which player makes more excuses after missing catches

During a fun chat on The Great Indian Kapil show, Kapil Sharma asked Rohit Sharma about which player makes more excuses when they miss a catch. Rohit Sharma replied, “Bahane toh sab hi lagaate hai kyuki bachpan se khel rahe ho cricket. Maidan mein Dhoop toh rehta hi hai. Aapko pata hai dhoop hai isiliye sunglasses pehnna zaruri hai. Agar aap catch chodne ke baad ye excuse doge ki yaar dhoop aa gaya. (Everyone makes excuses because we've been playing cricket since childhood. There's always sunlight on the field. Because of the sun, wearing sunglasses is necessary. Some give the excuse that they missed because of the sunlight)”

He added, “Sunglasses aur upar laga hua hai cap ke, toh ye mujhe samajh nahi aaya. As a captain mujhe pata hai ki kitna dukh hota hai ki agar aisa koi aa kar aapko excuse de raha hai. Mai apne aap ko uss situation mein rakhta hu ki jab mene ek do baar aise kiya tha. Ye toh common sense hai. Ab toh Iyer bhi bata sakta hai ki isne kitni baar kiya hai. (They wear sunglasses on the top of the cap. I don't understand that. As a captain, I know how painful it is when someone comes and gives you excuses like that. I put myself in that situation when I did it once or twice. It's just common sense. Now even Iyer can tell you how many times he's done it).”

Does Shreyas Iyer make excuses after missing a catch?

The statement made everyone laugh. Shreyas Iyer then said, “Reason toh hota hi hai kabhi kabhi bachana rehta hai aapko. Par phir jaise aap mic par sunte ho, uss sab cheeze se aapko bachna hai toh reasoning toh dena padta hai. (You always have to give a reason to save yourself. But then, as you listen on the mic, you have to reason out to save yourself from all those things).”

The Great Indian Kapil show cast includes Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover.

