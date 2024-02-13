WATCH: Newest workout 'beauties' Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday sweat it out together in gym

The camaraderie among actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday shines brightly whenever they come together at public events or gatherings. The latest testament to their strong bond is the trio's companionship as workout buddies. Recently, they not only hit the gym together but also relished a lively and enjoyable workout session, showcasing the depth of their friendship beyond the glitz and glamor of the entertainment industry.

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday team up for joint workout session

Recently, the fitness trainer of Bollywood divas Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday offered a glimpse into their dynamic workout session. The trio engaged in pilates, each showcasing their unique preferences.

The trainer marveled at the diversity of their vibes, music choices, and favorite exercises, playfully admitting to feeling a bit overwhelmed by the trio's individuality. She took to her Instagram Stories to share the moment, writing, "3 different vibes, 3 different music choices, 3 different favorite exercises, 1 Me going mad haha."

Expressing her affection for the trio, she added, "Haha love these 3 beauties @ananyapanday @saraalikhan95 @janhvikapoor," accompanied by the song Drama Queen.

Both Ananya and Sara reshared the story on their respective Instagram accounts, further highlighting their bond and shared enthusiasm for fitness.

Watch the beauties sweat it out together here!

The trainer also delightedly shared a couple of pictures capturing the trio during their warm-up session, saying, "A still from their warm up today! Love the expressions.”

Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Ananya Panday, last seen in the captivating coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is now gearing up for her upcoming OTT series titled Call Me Bae. Additionally, she is poised to collaborate with Vikramaditya Motwane for an intriguing cyber-thriller.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor also has an exciting lineup of projects on the horizon. She will star in Sharan Sharma’s eagerly awaited sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. Furthermore, she is set to enthrall audiences with the patriotic thriller Ulajh. Moreover, Janhvi will make her Telugu debut in Devara, sharing the screen with Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

On another front, Sara Ali Khan is preparing for the release of her mystery film Murder Mubarak, boasting a stellar ensemble cast, slated for March 15. Following this, her patriotic venture Ae Watan Mere Watan is scheduled to release on March 21. Sara will also grace the screen in Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino.

