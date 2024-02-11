Ananya Panday celebrates 2 years of Gehraiyaan; Siddhant Chaturvedi drops PICS of Deepika Padukone and others

The romantic drama film Gehraiyaan graced the screens in 2022, garnering acclaim for its captivating visuals and stellar performances by the ensemble cast. As the film marks its second anniversary today, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi seized the opportunity to celebrate this milestone on social media. Siddhant shared charming snapshots featuring himself alongside Ananya, Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa, and director Shakun Batra, encapsulating the camaraderie and memories forged during the making of the film.

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrate 2 years of Gehraiyaan

On Sunday, February 11, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a video posted by the production house of Gehraiyaan, featuring memorable scenes from the film, in honor of its 2nd anniversary since release. Ananya's caption, "2 years!" adorned with a red heart and a water wave emoji, resonated with the sentimental occasion.

Similarly, Siddhant Chaturvedi also marked the anniversary with a special post on his Stories.

Additionally, Siddhant curated a special tribute by sharing a series of monochrome behind-the-scenes glimpses from the filming of Gehraiyaan. In one captivating photo, Siddhant stood shirtless with a surfboard amidst the tranquil waters. Another poignant snapshot captured Siddhant alongside Deepika Padukone and director Shakun Batra, amidst the backdrop of a ferry ride.

Further adding to the nostalgic collection was an image of Siddhant in the depths of the ocean. An endearing highlight of the post was a playful selfie featuring Ananya and Siddhant, radiating infectious energy and camaraderie. Siddhant also shared a clip of himself capturing a moment with Dhairya Karwa. There was even a picture of director Shakun Batra strumming a guitar.

Accompanying the Instagram post, Siddhant penned a poignant message, saying, "2 years of Gehraiyaan, seems like a lifetime ago.”

More details about the movie Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan was directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. The film featured Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles, with Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah in supporting roles. Premiering on 11 February 2022, the movie made its debut on Amazon Prime Video.

