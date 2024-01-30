WATCH: Pak singer Bilal Saeed pens note after throwing mic during live concert; 'I gave the wrong reaction'

Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed garnered love and admiration from people across the globe for his songs like 12 Saal, Teri Khair Mangdi, and many more. He has also made his musical contribution to Bollywood films like Heropanti, Baar Baar Dekho, Dostana 2, and others. Recently, he became the talk of the town for the wrong reasons. Read on to know more.

Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed reacts after allegedly throwing a mic at fans during a live concert

Acclaimed singer and music composer Bilal Saeed has scores of fans who yearn to get a glimpse of him and listen to his soulful voice. Recently, the artist was performing for a crowd of excited students at the Punjab Group of Colleges’ (PGC) Youth Musical Festival in Phalia, Pakistan. However, a video from the event surfaced online that shows him furiously throwing the microphone at the crowd, reported News18.

In the video, the singer can be seen singing a song. But within seconds, he notices someone’s action towards him that makes him lose his calm. Responding to it, he threw the mic at his fans and left the venue and the concert mid-way. The entire event was captured and shared extensively on social media.

Take a look at the viral video:

After being criticized for his actions, the singer took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and addressed the issue on January 27. In a note, he stated that during his live performances, there are times when someone misbehaves in the crowd. However, he admitted that he shouldn’t have left the stage.

His post read, “The stage has always been my whole world l; I have always felt the most complete and the most alive while performing! I forget my sickness, stress, worries- I leave everything behind when I perform for my fans. And no matter what, nothing should have come in the way of me and the respect that my stage deserved from me. I love my fans and sometimes that love can be overwhelming for both sides. It wasn’t the first time someone was misbehaving in the crowed but it was definitely the first time I gave the wrong reaction! I should have never left the stage. #theshowmustgoon”

Take a look:

