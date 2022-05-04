Box Office: Yash’s KGF 2 (Hindi) dominates Heropanti 2 & Runway 34 as it marches towards Rs. 400 cr mark

The day after Eid had some box office stickiness as the numbers for existing films had some sort of hold while they would fall by a greater percentage on a non-holiday. KGF: Chapter 2, without any questions, established the first spot on its third Wednesday while Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 took the second and third spot respectively. It was surprising that Heropanti 2 had a greater Wednesday than Runway 34 but it was maybe because it was a mass film that gets more Eid benefits than a class appealing film.



KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) held its fortress after Eid day to add around Rs. 7.50 – Rs. 7.75 cr nett to its tally. The film will become the second highest grossing film in the Hindi language after Baahubali 2, positively by tomorrow. The film is an all-time blockbuster and for a dubbed Kannada film to manage this shows that there is still a lot of potential to make it big at the box office.



Heropanti 2 established the second spot on its first Wednesday as it collected around Rs. 2.20 – Rs. 2.30 cr nett to its total. The numbers are dismal and the Eid benefit that it has got is not much. Knowing that Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness releases this Friday, the film will lose most of its screens and the film will end up as a disaster at the box office.



Runway 34 disappointed at the box office as it secured the third spot at the box office on its first Wednesday by collecting around Rs. 1.90 – Rs. 2 cr nett. The film is basically running at normal levels and there would not be much difference even if it was released on a non-holiday. This film, like Heropanti 2, is another disaster for Bollywood.



The results of the two Eid releases have shocked the trade and the Hindi film industry in general. There is a lot that needs to be thought about as we move forward.



The day wise nett collections of the following films are as follows:

KGF Chapter 2

Extended 2 weeks total – Rs. 342.35 cr

Third Friday – Rs. 4.25 cr

Third Saturday – Rs. 7.25 cr

Third Sunday – Rs. 9.15 cr

Third Monday – Rs. 3.50 cr

Third Tuesday – Rs. 8.50 cr

Third Wednesday – Rs. 7.50 cr *

Total = Rs. 382.50 cr



Heropanti 2

Friday – Rs. 6.25 cr

Saturday – Rs. 4.75 cr

Sunday - Rs. 3.50 cr

Monday – Rs. 1 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 2.50 cr

Wednesday – Rs. 2.20 cr *

Total: Rs. 20.20 cr



Runway 34

Friday – Rs. 3 cr

Saturday – Rs. 4.50 cr

Sunday – Rs. 5.50 cr

Monday – Rs. 2.50 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 3.50 cr

Wednesday – Rs. 2 cr *

Total: Rs. 21 cr



