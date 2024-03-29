Kriti Sanon says Shah Rukh Khan is ‘absolute outsider’, talks about being referred as ‘Tiger didi’

Kriti Sanon’s journey to topping the roaster wasn’t a cakewalk. She took learnings from her failures and remained grounded on tasting success and eventually became a National Award-winning actress. During an event, she spoke about her early days and recalled how it was making her acting debut with a star kid, Tiger Shroff. She also touched upon the insider vs outsider debate and opined that Shah Rukh Khan is a perfect example of that. Read on!

Kriti Sanon calls Shah Rukh Khan an absolute outsider

A girl from Delhi gave up engineering to pursue a career in film. She then worked her way to the top and eventually became The Kriti Sanon. With no one to back her up in the industry, Kriti solely relied on her hard work just like the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. While speaking at the recently hosted Times Now Summit, she shared her two cents on the insider vs outsider debate. Talking about SRK, who just like her was a boy from Delhi trying to make it big in Mumbai, she said, “Shah Rukh Khan is an absolute outsider and the best example of insider-outsider debate that we keep having. It is a matter eventually.”

Kriti Sanon was referred as 'Tiger Didi'

She further revealed that when her first film Heropanti was released with Tiger Shroff, people used to refer to her as ‘Tiger Didi.’ The Mimi actress opined that it takes a while for people to know your name and to match your name to your face when you are not from the film industry. She shared that for the longest time, people used to address her as the girl who appeared in Tiger Shroff’s film.

ANI quoted her saying, “The kids Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, director of Bareilly Ki Barfi, they used to call me ‘Tiger didi’ back then. Because they didn’t know my name. It takes a while to register who you are when you are not from an acting background. If you keep at it, you will start feeling like an insider. But those initial years of struggle and frustrating moments of not having the kind of opportunity you want is what you have to go through," she said adding that she is proud of her journey because it’s not been that easy.

After Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor, she will be seen in Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

