8 Best Indian time travel movies: Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra's Baar Baar Dekho to Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa

Time travel is a phenomenon that involves someone traveling in time, generally in the past. This science fiction tool has been explored in several Indian films in different ways as it leads to interesting situations. So here is a curated and comprehensive list of eight such Indian time travel movies in different languages. These are from different genres and tones but have the concept of time travel at its core.

List of best Indian time travel movies

1. Dobaaraa (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 4.8/10

4.8/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Fantasy/Sci-Fi

Drama/Fantasy/Sci-Fi Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat

Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap Writer: Nihit Bhave

Nihit Bhave Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

Anurag Kashyap directed Dobaaraa is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish language film Mirage. It follows the story of a woman who tries to save a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm 25 years ago. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, and Rahul Bhat and perfectly blends the elements of time travel, mystery, and drama. Upon its release, the film met with mostly positive critical response. It is the first attempt by Kashyap into the sci-fi world.

2. Oke Oka Jeevitham (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Sci-Fi

Drama/Sci-Fi Movie Star Cast: Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni, Ritu Varma

Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni, Ritu Varma Director: Shree Karthick

Shree Karthick Writer: Shree Karthick

Shree Karthick Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to watch/OTT platform: SonyLIV

Oke Oka Jeevitham is a science fiction drama film written and directed by Shree Karthick. Shot simultaneously in both Tamil and Telugu, the film follows a group of friends who go to the past with the help of a scientist to fix their present. It stars Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni, and Ritu Varma and turns out to be a critical and commercial success. The film is available on SonyLIV. Give it a watch if you are into sci-fi and time travel.

3. Loop Lapeta (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 11 mins

2 hours 11 mins IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Sci-Fi/Comedy

Crime/Sci-Fi/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin

Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin Director: Aakash Bhatia

Aakash Bhatia Writer: Aakash Bhatia

Aakash Bhatia Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

Another film starring Taapsee Pannu in this list, Loop Lapeta is a remake of the popular Award-winning film Run Lola Run. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rajendra Chawla. An honest remake of the original, Loop Lapeta is a fun film with a perfect mix of crime, comedy, and science fiction. It's available on Netflix and can be enjoyed in the comfort of your home.

4. Maanaadu (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins

2 hours 27 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Action/Sci-Fi/Adventure

Action/Sci-Fi/Adventure Movie Star Cast: Silambarasan, S. J. Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan

Silambarasan, S. J. Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan Director: Venkat Prabhu

Venkat Prabhu Writer: Venkat Prabhu

Venkat Prabhu Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to watch/OTT platform: SonyLIV

Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu follows the story of an NRI and a police officer who gets stuck in a time loop and are forced to live the same day over and over again. The time loop concept is a part of time travel but in a different way. Maanaadu became a popular critical and commercial success as it perfectly blends science fiction concepts with masala elements. Do give it a watch if you haven't already and you will not be disappointed.

5. Game Over (2019)

Running Time: 1 hour 42 mins

1 hour 42 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Mystery/Sci-Fi/Thriller

Mystery/Sci-Fi/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Anish Kuruvilla

Taapsee Pannu, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Anish Kuruvilla Director: Ashwin Saravanan

Ashwin Saravanan Writer: Ashwin Saravanan, Kaavya Ramkumar

Ashwin Saravanan, Kaavya Ramkumar Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

Game Over is the story of a game designer who is going through PTSD and tries to defend her house from strange and mysterious intruders. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu language. Game Over was well received by critics upon release; Taapsee's performance as a girl who is fighting her own demons also met with positive response.

6. Baar Baar Dekho (2016)

Running Time: 2 hour 21 mins

2 hour 21 mins IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Genre: Sci-Fi/Romance

Sci-Fi/Romance Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif

Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif Director: Nitya Mehra

Nitya Mehra Writer: Nitya Mehra, Anuvab Pal, Sri Rao

Nitya Mehra, Anuvab Pal, Sri Rao Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Baar Baar Dekho stars Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif as a couple whose trials and tribulations are shown through a series of flashbacks and flash-forwards. Technically a science fiction film, it is essentially the story of a couple. The film is directed by Nitya Mehra and remains an underrated Bollywood gem. It can be enjoyed on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Indra Netru Naalai (2015)

Running Time: 2 hour 26 mins

2 hour 26 mins IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Movie Genre: Sci-Fi/Comedy/Thriller

Sci-Fi/Comedy/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Miya, Karunakaran, T. M. Karthik, P. Ravi Shankar, Jayaprakash

Vishnu Vishal, Miya, Karunakaran, T. M. Karthik, P. Ravi Shankar, Jayaprakash Director: R. Ravikumar

R. Ravikumar Writer: R. Ravikumar

R. Ravikumar Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to watch/OTT platform: Disney + Hotstar

Indru Netru Naalai is a Tamil language sci-fi comedy film written and directed by R. Ravikumar. It follows the story of two people who start profiting from a time machine. However, things change after it prevents the demise of a gangster. The film is a beautiful and right combination of comedy and science fiction. Upon its release in 2015, it met with positive critical feedback and was a success.

8. Action Replayy (2010)

Running Time: 2 hour 9 mins

2 hour 9 mins IMDb Rating: 4.3/10

4.3/10 Movie Genre: Sci-Fi/Comedy/Romance

Sci-Fi/Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur

Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Vipul Amrutlal Shah Writer: Suresh Nair, Aatish Kapadia

Suresh Nair, Aatish Kapadia Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Action Replayy is helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and stars Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. It is a remake of the popular 1985 Hollywood film Back to the Future. The film has a cool soundtrack, and several funny scenes accompanied by good performances from its leads. It remains one of the most interesting yet least talked about sci-fi Bollywood films from the past decades.

