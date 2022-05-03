Box Office: Eid releases Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 surrender before Yash starrer KGF 2 in week 3

Monday was a slow day for the box office on account of Pre-Eid. The numbers for Heropanti 2 fell by a record 85 percent while numbers fell by 25 percent for Runway 34, which shows a steady trend but at low levels. Without an iota of doubt, it was KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) that was the frontrunner on its third Monday at the box office securing numbers equal to the combined Monday business of both the new Eid releases. On account of Eid, collections should rise all across the board on Tuesday and the prolonged Eid period should give the films some sort of resistance before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes over the reigns.

Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a disastrous day 4 as it collected a meagre Rs. 1 cr nett. The numbers are a shocker and the film will be deprived of any Eid benefit it thought it would receive. The shows of Heropanti 2 have gone to KGF: Chapter 2 since both films share the same audience type. A number like this will give nightmares to the makers for a long time. The 4-day total collection stands at Rs. 15.50 cr nett. The film is heading to be the biggest disaster of Tiger Shroff and Nadiadwala and Grandsons.

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 starring himself, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh did not put on a show either with an abysmal opening of Rs. 3 cr nett. The film saw an upward trend over the weekend and held its ground on Monday. But that is no consolation for a film like Runway 34 which boasts of such talent. The film added Rs. 2.50 cr nett to its tally on day 4 and the film may see growth on Tuesday due to Eid holiday. The film has edged past its competitor Heropanti 2 by having a cumulative collection of Rs. 15.70 cr in 4 days and the film is heading towards a number sub Rs. 30 cr.

Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in its third week emerged as the number one choice for the moviegoers. It made massive gains over the weekend and held strong on Monday by recording a third Monday equal to the sum total of the first Monday of the new Eid releases. KGF 2 earned Rs. 3.50 cr nett on Monday and the film will soon go past Dangal in due course to emerge as the second highest-grossing film in Hindi language after Baahubali 2.

Theatrically speaking, it has been the worst Eid for the Indian box office in years if we eliminate the couple of years that went in Covid.

The day-wise nett collections of the following films are as follows

Heropanti 2

Friday – Rs. 6.25 cr

Saturday – Rs. 4.75 cr

Sunday - Rs. 3.50 cr

Monday – Rs. 1 cr

Total : Rs. 15.50 cr

Runway 34

Friday – Rs. 3 cr

Saturday – Rs. 4.40 cr

Sunday – Rs. 5.80 cr

Monday – Rs. 2.50 cr

Total : Rs. 15.70 cr

KGF Chapter 2

Extended 2 weeks total – Rs. 342.35 cr

Third Friday – Rs. 4.25 cr

Third Saturday – Rs. 7.25 cr

Third Sunday – Rs. 9.15 cr

Third Monday – Rs. 3.50 cr

Total = Rs. 366.50 cr

