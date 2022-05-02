Box Office Trend: Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 drops on Monday; Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 steady but low

The Tiger Shroff fronted actioner, Heropanti 2 is seeing a heavy drop on Monday, as early trends suggest a 60 to 65 percent drop in collections as compared to Sunday. If we compare the trends to Friday, the film has seen a drop of over 75 percent until Monday evening shows. We expect the final drop to be in the range of 60 percent, which indicates a first Monday collection in the range of Rs 1.50 to 1.75 crore.

This would mean a four day total of Rs 16.25 crore. With Eid Holiday on Tuesday, the business should go up a little, but it won’t do much to help the film in putting up a face-saving total. Heropanti 2 would now be targeting a lifetime of under Rs 30 crore, and this would be an extremely poor result for the film. If not for Eid, the lifetime total of this Ahmed Khan directorial would have been under Rs 20 crore, as a Rs 1.65 crore Monday would have been followed by constant drop from Tuesday to Thursday, before going off the cinema halls from second Friday.

The second Eid release, Runway 34 is steady on Monday but at the lower levels. The movie is showing a nominal drop of 20 percent on Monday, and with night shows yet to roll out, the final drop percent is expected to be in the vicinity of 12 to 15 percent. Keeping this in mind, the early trends indicate a fourth day collection in the range of Rs 2.65 to 2.80 crore. While the drop is minimal, given the low figures through the weekend, the Ajay Devgn film had to put up a Monday better than Friday to have long legs at the box office.

The business will see some boast on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the Eid celebrations, but sadly, that won’t be huge because Runway 34 doesn’t cater to the audience that’s celebrating Eid. The four-day total of the film now stands at Rs 15.90 crore. With a jump on Tuesday and Wednesday, the week one of Runway 34 will land around Rs 25 crore, and then it’s all about how it manages to stand in front of an opposition like Doctor Strange. The trend so far suggests a lifetime total under the Rs 40 crore mark, which is nothing but sheer disappointment for a film of this stature. Yes, the film released with a niche appeal, and this is a genre that hasn’t got going at the box office in the pandemic. But all expected better of a film with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in lead.

KGF 2 on the other hand is continuing to dominate at the box office. It’s the best faring film on Monday with nominal or rather, no drop in collections as compared to Friday. The 19th day collection of KGF 2 will be around 4 crore.

